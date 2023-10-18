Status 2 Usb 8 Socket Extension Lead Tower

Technical Specification: This 8 socket 2 Metre (approx.) with 2 USB tower extension lead is perfect for use around the house. Allowing for mobile devices to charge whilst keeping the sockets free for use. USB Type-A ports are perfect for charging mobile phones and tablets and other devices.

USB Specification: Input voltage 110- 250V~ 50/60Hz. Output:5VDC. Max.: 2.4A (2400mA). FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C147166

2.4 USB output Surge protected 13A Amprage 2 Metre Lead Quality Status Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage