Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino 250Ml

4.7(49)Write a review
Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino 250Ml
£2.20
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Milk drink with Starbucks® arabica coffee, cocoa and chocolate flavour, sterilised.
  • Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
  • starbucks.com/social-impact
  • Happiness in a bottle, Starbucks Frappuccino® Mocha iced coffee is inspired by a true Starbucks coffeehouse original. It's a delicious blend of our signature espresso roast coffee, creamy milk with rich chocolatey flavour. An indulgent chilled coffee blend, a perfect treat which can be consumed anywhere: at home or on the go.
  • To enjoy our delicious Starbucks Frappuccino® Mocha iced coffee at its best, serve it chilled or over the ice and gently shake to wake the flavours. Be sure to look out for our other indulgent Starbucks Frappuccino® chilled coffee flavours: Coffee, Caramel, Vanilla.
  • Starbucks is completely passionate about coffee, going to great lengths to get the best taste in every cup and achieve the best coffee flavour. Starbucks® coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee and our commitment to ethical coffee sourcing remains a priority through our Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices program.
  • C.A.F.E Practices has been the cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying and selling coffee since 2004. Developed in collaboration with Conservation International, C.A.F.E Practices is a verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families and their communities. For more details please visit: https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2020/cafe-practices-starbucks-approach-to-ethically-sourcing-coffee/
  • © 2023 Starbucks Corporation.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

2% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19%), Sugar (5.5%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonates), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see neck. Refrigerate after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy cold, shake well.

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (32mg/100ml).

Importer address

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB,
  • UK.
  • www.arlafoods.co.uk
  • UK customer service: 0113 382 7009

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 ml:
Energy:282kJ/67kcal
Fat:1.6g
of which saturates:1.0g
Carbohydrate:10g
of which sugars:9.5g
Protein:2.9g
Salt:0.09g

Safety information

High caffeine content (32mg/100ml).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

49 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious drink

5 stars

Lovely drink, has a chocolatey taste with a good coffee kick coming through. I love to pick one up and have whilst on the go

Delish!

5 stars

I sometimes find Starbucks coffee a little bitter, but this was a perfect mix of creaminess and chocolate, and not too bad on the calories. Bought as part of a promotion

Not too chocolatey

4 stars

A good taste of coffee with sweetness of chocolate. Convenient packaging.

Loved this!

5 stars

I loved this, i enjoyed the flavour, it wasnt too sweet. It was ideal to take and enjoy on the go. It was a nice refreshing drink that helped to wake me up and set me up for the day.

Tasty

5 stars

Very good. Perfect to take when travelling, good size too

Tasty

5 stars

It was easy to find and it is much easier to take on the go.The Frappuccino mocha itself taste great and is really refreshing.Thanks to the glass it stays cool unlike the store bought cups.I loved having it while working or while having it on the road.Although I got this as an offer,I definitely plan to have it more often!

Nice taste

5 stars

We enjoyed this as an alternative to a hot drink with lunch. It tasted lovely and was of good quality. I bought on offer and would recommend.

Great flavour

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter as she loves frappucinos. She really enjoyed the taste of this Starbucks one.

Starbucks mocha

5 stars

Lovely rich deep flavour. Shared this wish it was bigger. Bought as part of a promotion

Tasty

5 stars

Tastes rhe same as starbucks but for half the price. Ideal for on rhe go Brought on offer

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

