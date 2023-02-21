Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino 250Ml

Delicious drink
Lovely drink, has a chocolatey taste with a good coffee kick coming through. I love to pick one up and have whilst on the go
Delish!
I sometimes find Starbucks coffee a little bitter, but this was a perfect mix of creaminess and chocolate, and not too bad on the calories. Bought as part of a promotion
Not too chocolatey
A good taste of coffee with sweetness of chocolate. Convenient packaging.
Loved this!
I loved this, i enjoyed the flavour, it wasnt too sweet. It was ideal to take and enjoy on the go. It was a nice refreshing drink that helped to wake me up and set me up for the day.
Tasty
Very good. Perfect to take when travelling, good size too
Tasty
It was easy to find and it is much easier to take on the go.The Frappuccino mocha itself taste great and is really refreshing.Thanks to the glass it stays cool unlike the store bought cups.I loved having it while working or while having it on the road.Although I got this as an offer,I definitely plan to have it more often!
Nice taste
We enjoyed this as an alternative to a hot drink with lunch. It tasted lovely and was of good quality. I bought on offer and would recommend.
Great flavour
I bought this for my daughter as she loves frappucinos. She really enjoyed the taste of this Starbucks one.
Starbucks mocha
Lovely rich deep flavour. Shared this wish it was bigger. Bought as part of a promotion
Tasty
Tastes rhe same as starbucks but for half the price. Ideal for on rhe go Brought on offer