Chivas Regal Extra 13 Year Old Tequila Whisky 70Cl

This is a pleasantly smooth and sweet blend whisky
This is a pleasantly smooth and sweet blend whisky, infused with fruity hints from the tequila casks, as other reviewers have pointed out.
Beautifully crafted
Perfection takes time. 13 years well invested! A real depth of flavour full of fruit and spice. The sherry is certainly evident and there's a wonderfully long finish. Delightful.
Refreshing
This whiskey has a lovely vanilla aroma to it. The taste is beautiful and this is a nice drink to serve over ice, or served with lemonade.
one more nice whisky
Really wanted to try this tequila cask whisky and I was right - smooth drink, excellent over ice.
smooth
This is a smooth whisky which is fruity and quite sweet. I liked it, so this is not the last time I ordered.
Smooth and sensual
The beautiful box contains a bottle of amber coloured whisky that is smooth and well rounded. I am not sure that I could discern the tequila notes but that did not detract from my enjoyment of this first class tipple.
A nice smooth whisky. There was an undertone of Va
A nice smooth whisky. There was an undertone of Vanilla fudge. It was great over ice or on its own. I could not task the tequilla which I expected. It was reach and flavoursome.
Wow wow wow, a joy to drink
What can I say, this lovely 13 year old whisky with the nice vanilla aroma, the smooth taste and the flavours of an hint of vanilla with a background flavour of exotic fruits. It had a unique flavour from the tequila barrels. It really is a joy to sip neat and maybe with a cube of ice. Would highly recommend.
Interesting blend
I couldn't resist trying this, two of the sharpest spirits creating a whisky in a barrel together. It's quite different from other whiskies with sweeter flavours coming through. Very enjoyable, a welcome addition to my collection.
Smooth and sweet
Surprisingly smooth tasting and easy on the palate. Sweet, smooth and warming. The Tequila casks make a big difference. I drink it neat as it doesn't need much water.