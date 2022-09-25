We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chivas Regal Extra 13 Year Old Tequila Whisky 70Cl

Product Description

  • Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Introducing the Chivas Extra 13 Tequila Cask. Our blended Scotch whisky is already notoriously smooth – but selectively finishing* our whisky in tequila casks deepens this element to create a blend that’s extraordinarily palatable. Because blended is better, in life and in Scotch.
  • Our remarkable Extra 13 Tequila Cask features artwork by renowned street artist Greg Gossel. The artwork is a colourful blend of our Chivas Regal heritage with footage of the 13 King Street Emporium together with traditional Mexican craft. Vibrant Aztec patterns and iconic Día de los Muertos skulls – adorned with shades of reds and greens to represent the Mexican flag – intertwine together in this unique tribute.
  • *A portion of this blended Scotch whisky has been finished in Tequila casks.
  • This Chivas Extra 13 Blended Scotch Whisky selectively finished* in Tequila Cask is inspired by the Chivas brothers’ 13 King Street Emporium in Aberdeen, where they imported different spirits, exotic spices, and luxury food items from across the globe. Imparting its own unique combination of characteristics onto the Chivas blend, this finish brings new and contrasting flavour notes to the spirit for the first time.
  • Chivas, the original luxury blended Scotch Whisky, brings together the best malt and grain whiskies. Each component of malt, grain and whisky is special and unique, and when blended, they create something extraordinary. Every Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky has its own unique formula and undergoes a careful selection of many aged whiskies, giving them their own distinct character, flavour and taste experience. Chivas’ belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th century Scotland. Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch.
  • This product does not contain tequila.

Tasting Notes: On the nose, vanilla sweetness is lifted with a hint of zingy citrus. On the palate is a delicate medley with light and fruity vanilla notes, laced with refreshing grapefruit and exotic pineapple. The finish is extra smooth and rounded.

  • Selectively Finished in Tequila Casks
  • Smooth, Rounded & Extraordinary Blend
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Blended and Bottled by:
  • Chivas Brothers Ltd.,
  • Distillers,
  • Keith,
  • AB55 5BS,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Questions, comments or suggestions contact us at: www.pernod-ricard-uk.com
  • Chivas Brothers Ltd.,
  • Distillers,
  • Keith,
  • AB55 5BS,
  • Scotland.
  • WWW.CHIVAS.COM

Net Contents

70cl ℮

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

This is a pleasantly smooth and sweet blend whisky

5 stars

This is a pleasantly smooth and sweet blend whisky, infused with fruity hints from the tequila casks, as other reviewers have pointed out.

Beautifully crafted

5 stars

Perfection takes time. 13 years well invested! A real depth of flavour full of fruit and spice. The sherry is certainly evident and there's a wonderfully long finish. Delightful.

Refreshing

5 stars

This whiskey has a lovely vanilla aroma to it. The taste is beautiful and this is a nice drink to serve over ice, or served with lemonade.

one more nice whisky

5 stars

Really wanted to try this tequila cask whisky and I was right - smooth drink, excellent over ice.

smooth

5 stars

This is a smooth whisky which is fruity and quite sweet. I liked it, so this is not the last time I ordered.

Smooth and sensual

5 stars

The beautiful box contains a bottle of amber coloured whisky that is smooth and well rounded. I am not sure that I could discern the tequila notes but that did not detract from my enjoyment of this first class tipple.

A nice smooth whisky. There was an undertone of Va

5 stars

A nice smooth whisky. There was an undertone of Vanilla fudge. It was great over ice or on its own. I could not task the tequilla which I expected. It was reach and flavoursome.

Wow wow wow, a joy to drink

5 stars

What can I say, this lovely 13 year old whisky with the nice vanilla aroma, the smooth taste and the flavours of an hint of vanilla with a background flavour of exotic fruits. It had a unique flavour from the tequila barrels. It really is a joy to sip neat and maybe with a cube of ice. Would highly recommend.

Interesting blend

5 stars

I couldn't resist trying this, two of the sharpest spirits creating a whisky in a barrel together. It's quite different from other whiskies with sweeter flavours coming through. Very enjoyable, a welcome addition to my collection.

Smooth and sweet

4 stars

Surprisingly smooth tasting and easy on the palate. Sweet, smooth and warming. The Tequila casks make a big difference. I drink it neat as it doesn't need much water.

