Tesco Finest Chicken Pad Thai 380G
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 636kJ / 151kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken with cooked rice noodles, carrots, savoy cabbage, bean sprouts and peanuts with a garlic, ginger and tamarind sauce.
- Inspired by authentic Pad Thai recipes, our zingy sauce contains tamarind, ginger and garlic to bring freshness to the dish. We sear our tender chicken for maximum flavour and serve it with rice noodles, savoy cabbage and carrot. Finished with a sprinkling of chopped roasted peanuts.
- Tender chicken, mixed vegetables and rice noodles tumbled together in a zingy tamarind, garlic and ginger sauce, finished with chopped peanuts.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil], Cooked Chicken (13%) [Chicken Thigh, Water, Salt, Cornflour], Water, Carrot, Savoy Cabbage, Coconut Extract, Palm Sugar, Bean Sprouts, Sugar, Peanut, Spring Onion, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Garlic Purée, Salt, Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Rice, Tamarind Concentrate, Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Lime Leaves, Turmeric, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai Chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|636kJ / 151kcal
|2417kJ / 575kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|79.4g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|22.0g
|Salt
|0.73g
|2.76g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.