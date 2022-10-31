Disney Frozen Lip Balm & Ring Set
Product Description
- DISNEY FROZEN LIP BALM & RING SET
- Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
- Share with your best friend, these Lip Balms will keep you smiling all day long!
- ©Disney
Information
Ingredients
Elsa Lip Balm: Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Diisostearyl Malate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Synthetic Wax, Polybutene, Polyethylene, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum, Citral, Limonene, Anna Lip Balm: Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Diisostearyl Malate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Synthetic Wax, Polybutene, Polyethylene, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply small amount of lip balm to lips. Reapply when desired!
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water.
- Warning!
- Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Please retain for future reference.
