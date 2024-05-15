Deadfast Indoor Fly Pod Chemical free For how to use advice visit DEADFAST.COM

Why Use the Deadfast Indoor Fly Pod? Hi-contrast openings - hides trapped flies Chemical-free lure - attracts flies inside Dual positioning - freestanding or wall mounted The Deadfast indoor fly pod attracts and traps flies throughout the home. Its chemical-free lure draws flies inside for fast and effective control when you need it. A decorative design with hi-contrast openings, the pod hides trapped flies whilst blending perfectly into the home. Dual Positioning 1 Freestanding 2 Wall Mounted Includes 2 command® strips for a firm hold & easy application

Decorative design Hides Trapped Flies Highly Attractive Lure Refill Included Chemical-Free Home Friendly For Use All Around the Home

