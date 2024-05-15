Deadfast Indoor Fly Pod Chemical free

Deadfast Indoor Fly Pod Chemical freeFor how to use advice visit DEADFAST.COM
Why Use the Deadfast Indoor Fly Pod?Hi-contrast openings - hides trapped fliesChemical-free lure - attracts flies insideDual positioning - freestanding or wall mountedThe Deadfast indoor fly pod attracts and traps flies throughout the home. Its chemical-free lure draws flies inside for fast and effective control when you need it. A decorative design with hi-contrast openings, the pod hides trapped flies whilst blending perfectly into the home.Dual Positioning1 Freestanding2 Wall MountedIncludes 2 command® strips for a firm hold & easy application
Decorative designHides Trapped FliesHighly Attractive LureRefill IncludedChemical-FreeHome FriendlyFor Use All Around the Home

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1 TearFold along centre perforation, then tear glue board into two & remove film backing.2 ApplyOpen food lure packet & sprinkle contents evenly onto sticky surface of glue board.3 InsertBend glue board slightly and insert into trap housing with sticky surface toward the openings4 PlacePosition the pod with open end down on surface. To mount, snap apart the pod to get two traps.5 MountPress the command strip onto the mounting panel. Press firmly for 30 seconds and wait 1 hour before hanging.6 DisposeWhen glue board is full, remove from trap by shaking downwards over bin. Repeat steps 1-3 to refill.

