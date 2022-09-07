The Coconut Collaborative Plain Cultured Coconut Yogurt 350G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not as good as the original Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 7th September 2022 I love the collaborative coconut yogurts. I was disappointed by this one. The ingredients don't look as good/natural. The taste isn't as good as the original coconut one. Very different. It's a good idea but the final product could be improved.

Nice flavour Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 16th August 2022 This yogurt does taste nice, however I think it is misleading that they advertise that it is good for your gut health, yes it may contain probiotics but if you read the ingredients (as I always do when buying food) you will see it also containers emulsifiers/thickening agents, which are processed and most definitely not food for your gut health, therefore I would not be purchasing again! If you are after a nice yogurt then fine, but don't buy this for health reasons!

Nice and versatile Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 14th July 2022 Can't say whether this actually did anything for my gut or not, but this is a really nice yogurt. Not too coconut-y, and a really nice texture. It's very versatile – I had it by itself, with fruit and in a curry, and it was delicious.

Nice taste Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 9th July 2022 I wasnt sure what to expect when testing this out but it's actually quite nice. The coconut taste isn't too overpowering and I can see it being used in some of my other recipes.

Nice yogurt Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 20th June 2022 This yogurt is very thick and creamy, if you've had the regular version by the coconut collaborative before, this one is quite similar with the added benefit of being a cultured yogurt for your gut. I'd recommend this if you are seeking that and need a dairy free option as it's quite tasty!

Fabby Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 13th June 2022 This yoghurt tastes great coconut collective love it. Plain yoghurt make sauces with. Great on its own great as an accompaniment also. Love it with granola and little bit honey to take the tartness away first thing in the morning. It's super yummy for a non dairy yoghurt alternative. Nice thick and creamy.

Yummy Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 12th June 2022 The Coconut Collaborative - Gut Health Plain Cultured Coconut Yog 350g is out of this world yummy. As its made from coconut I expected there to be a strong coconut taste which I wouldn't have minded as I love coconut but it has a slight coconuty taste but its so light and refreshing. I had some on its own and it felt like I was eating a flavoured yogurt and then I had some with strawberries and it still tasted amazing. Love it

Vegan friendly but not quite for me Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE 10th June 2022 I like to make slight changes to my diet so when I saw this , I was quite excited but I was not keen on this at all. The texture too me resembled cottage cheese and it was just too thick for me to enjoy. Considering it is natural yoghurt I was not expecting a flavour but this had a strong coconut flavour . So on the whole, not for me