The Coconut Collaborative Plain Cultured Coconut Yogurt 350G

Not as good as the original
I love the collaborative coconut yogurts. I was disappointed by this one. The ingredients don't look as good/natural. The taste isn't as good as the original coconut one. Very different. It's a good idea but the final product could be improved.
Nice flavour
This yogurt does taste nice, however I think it is misleading that they advertise that it is good for your gut health, yes it may contain probiotics but if you read the ingredients (as I always do when buying food) you will see it also containers emulsifiers/thickening agents, which are processed and most definitely not food for your gut health, therefore I would not be purchasing again! If you are after a nice yogurt then fine, but don't buy this for health reasons!
Nice and versatile
Can't say whether this actually did anything for my gut or not, but this is a really nice yogurt. Not too coconut-y, and a really nice texture. It's very versatile – I had it by itself, with fruit and in a curry, and it was delicious.
Nice taste
I wasnt sure what to expect when testing this out but it's actually quite nice. The coconut taste isn't too overpowering and I can see it being used in some of my other recipes.
Nice yogurt
This yogurt is very thick and creamy, if you've had the regular version by the coconut collaborative before, this one is quite similar with the added benefit of being a cultured yogurt for your gut. I'd recommend this if you are seeking that and need a dairy free option as it's quite tasty!
Fabby
This yoghurt tastes great coconut collective love it. Plain yoghurt make sauces with. Great on its own great as an accompaniment also. Love it with granola and little bit honey to take the tartness away first thing in the morning. It's super yummy for a non dairy yoghurt alternative. Nice thick and creamy.
Yummy
The Coconut Collaborative - Gut Health Plain Cultured Coconut Yog 350g is out of this world yummy. As its made from coconut I expected there to be a strong coconut taste which I wouldn't have minded as I love coconut but it has a slight coconuty taste but its so light and refreshing. I had some on its own and it felt like I was eating a flavoured yogurt and then I had some with strawberries and it still tasted amazing. Love it
Vegan friendly but not quite for me
I like to make slight changes to my diet so when I saw this , I was quite excited but I was not keen on this at all. The texture too me resembled cottage cheese and it was just too thick for me to enjoy. Considering it is natural yoghurt I was not expecting a flavour but this had a strong coconut flavour . So on the whole, not for me
thick and delicious!
not usually a fan of plain yoghurts but this is lovely, super thick with a little tang, amazing on top of fruit or muesli or just on it's own, out of the pot with a spoon! more flavours please!