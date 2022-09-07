We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Coconut Collaborative Plain Cultured Coconut Yogurt 350G

4.4(59)Write a review
image 1 of The Coconut Collaborative Plain Cultured Coconut Yogurt 350G
£2.75
£0.79/100g

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Yogurt Alternative.
  • We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.
  • We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into puds without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
  • We work with Pur Project and local communities to plant thousands of trees across Southeast Asia. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
  • Effortlessly creamy and with a deliciously mild taste, our Cultured Coconut Yog is fermented the traditional way, with multiple strains of live, gut-loving cultures. It's also packed full of prebiotic fibre and calcium, not to mention vitamins D, B6 and B12. With all that tasty goodness and active bacteria, your gut will be as grateful as your taste buds.
  • Our Gut Health Cultured Coconut Yog is full to the brim with billions of live and active bacteria - just what your gut microbiome needs - and packed with prebiotic fibre, vitamins D, B6 & B12 for a healthy digestion. These are also great at helping your immune system, keeping you feeling tiptop.
  • Your gut and brain work very closely together. In fact, over 90% of your receptors for serotonin (the chemical that makes you feel happy) live in your tummy. So, research suggests that keeping you gut happy is a brilliant way of keeping You happy.
  • At the Coconut Collaborative, we are big fans of the mighty coconut, not only are they naturally low in sugar but also a source of magnesium and potassium. Free from dairy but not temptation… Delicious, healthy, and versatile, this yog is great on its own, topped with granola or as a creamy dressing for extra gut-loving goodness.
  • Immunity Support*
  • *Vitamins D, B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Dairy and Gluten Free
  • Plant based
  • Billions of Live Cultures
  • Fortified with Calcium, Vitamin D, B6 & B12
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Added Sugar
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Vitamins D, B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
  • Fortified with Calcium, Vitamin D, B6 & B12
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.Store at <7°c and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • We recommend adding a couple of spoonfuls to your smoothies, pancakes, cereal or hearty porridge bowl.

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.

Net Contents

350g

59 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Not as good as the original

3 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I love the collaborative coconut yogurts. I was disappointed by this one. The ingredients don't look as good/natural. The taste isn't as good as the original coconut one. Very different. It's a good idea but the final product could be improved.

Nice flavour

3 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This yogurt does taste nice, however I think it is misleading that they advertise that it is good for your gut health, yes it may contain probiotics but if you read the ingredients (as I always do when buying food) you will see it also containers emulsifiers/thickening agents, which are processed and most definitely not food for your gut health, therefore I would not be purchasing again! If you are after a nice yogurt then fine, but don't buy this for health reasons!

Nice and versatile

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Nice taste

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I wasnt sure what to expect when testing this out but it's actually quite nice. The coconut taste isn't too overpowering and I can see it being used in some of my other recipes.

Nice yogurt

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This yogurt is very thick and creamy, if you've had the regular version by the coconut collaborative before, this one is quite similar with the added benefit of being a cultured yogurt for your gut. I'd recommend this if you are seeking that and need a dairy free option as it's quite tasty!

Fabby

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This yoghurt tastes great coconut collective love it. Plain yoghurt make sauces with. Great on its own great as an accompaniment also. Love it with granola and little bit honey to take the tartness away first thing in the morning. It's super yummy for a non dairy yoghurt alternative. Nice thick and creamy.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

The Coconut Collaborative - Gut Health Plain Cultured Coconut Yog 350g is out of this world yummy. As its made from coconut I expected there to be a strong coconut taste which I wouldn't have minded as I love coconut but it has a slight coconuty taste but its so light and refreshing. I had some on its own and it felt like I was eating a flavoured yogurt and then I had some with strawberries and it still tasted amazing. Love it

Vegan friendly but not quite for me

2 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I like to make slight changes to my diet so when I saw this , I was quite excited but I was not keen on this at all. The texture too me resembled cottage cheese and it was just too thick for me to enjoy. Considering it is natural yoghurt I was not expecting a flavour but this had a strong coconut flavour . So on the whole, not for me

thick and delicious!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

not usually a fan of plain yoghurts but this is lovely, super thick with a little tang, amazing on top of fruit or muesli or just on it's own, out of the pot with a spoon! more flavours please!

