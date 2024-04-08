Get More Vits Multivitamins Sparkling Lemon & Lime 4 x 330ml

Low Calorie Sparkling Lemon & Lime Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins

Multivitamins give you your daily dose of vitamins. Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tired, B6 & B12 support your immune system, and vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles.

Sugar Free Less than 5 Calories Per Can Natural Flavours Low Calorie Spring Water Daily Vitamins We've Got All the Vitamins with All the Taste Vitamin Fortified Gluten Free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) & Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

