New
Get More Vits Multivitamins Sparkling Lemon & Lime 4 x 330ml

£4.50

£0.34/100ml

Vegetarian

Low Calorie Sparkling Lemon & Lime Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins
Multivitamins give you your daily dose of vitamins. Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tired, B6 & B12 support your immune system, and vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles.
Sugar FreeLess than 5 Calories Per CanNatural FlavoursLow CalorieSpring WaterDaily VitaminsWe've Got All the Vitamins with All the TasteVitamin FortifiedGluten FreeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 1320ML
Biotin fires up your metabolism, making you feel less tiredB6 & B12 support your immune systemVitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and muscles
Sugar FreeLow Calorie

Ingredients

Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) & Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

