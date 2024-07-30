Urban Legend 3 Pack Choose Your Own Doughnuts

Urban Legend 3 Pack Choose Your Own Doughnuts

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.95

£5.95/each

Vegetarian

Urban Legend 3pk choose your own doughnuts
Welcome to the future of bakery.Turbo air fryerAnthony and his kids loooveee doughnuts. Rather than putting up with all the junk in their favourite treats, he decided to bake a better way.After months (and months) he nailed it! A souped-up turbo air fryer to cut the fat, beautiful hand-selected ingredients and bingo... You don't need all the sugar to taste amazing. It all started with doughnuts, what will we bake better next?
Doughnuts Under 200kcalTastiest on the day of purchaseSuitable for vegetarians

Allergy Information

Our bakery handles allergens including Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Egg, Sesame, Gluten (Wheat) and Milk. Please check labels on shelf or on pack for the most up to date allergen information.

View all Doughnuts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here