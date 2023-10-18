We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mendurance Max 10 Capsules

10 Food Supplement Capsules with Zinc to Support Normal Testosterone Levels, Vitamin B6 to Support Normal Psychological Function Plus Thiamin, Vitamin B12, L-Arginine, Herbal Extracts and Caffeine.
Mendurance Max blue pills are your wing man when you need it most!This advanced formulation provides maximum support in the range. It contains zinc to support normal testosterone levels and vitamin b6 to support normal psychological function. Designed with men in mind our bespoke Max formulation provides the equivalent of 800mg maca root plus Higher Levels of L-Arginine, Saw Palmetto and Caffeine plus Double the level of Panax Ginseng. Thiamin & B12~.~Compared to Mendurance OriginalWith Zinc for normal testosterone levelsVitamin B6 and 800mg Maca Root^^= extract equivalent to
Mendurance is your wing man when you need it most. Sexual wellbeing is an important part of life, needs can change and Mendurance can offer products to help men on the challenges they face, whether it is tiredness, fatigue, lack of energy and stamina, performance, concerns about testosterone levels, fertility or reproduction.
Mendurance is a registered trademark.
Mendurance is not tested on animalsMAX takes our bespoke blend to the next level80% more caffeine
With Zinc to support normal testosterone levelsVitamin B6 to support normal psychological function plus Thiamin, Vitamin B12, L-Arginine, Herbal Extracts and Caffeine

Ingredients

2 Capsules provide: L-Arginine (as HCL) 300 mg, Capsule Shell (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Colours (Indigotine, Titanium Dioxide)), Caffeine Anhydrous 180 mg, Ginger Root^2400 mg, Saw Palmetto^ 400 mg, Maca Root^ 800 mg, Fenugreek^ 240 mg, Cayenne Powder 60 Mg, Rice Flour, Anti-caking Agents (Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide), Korean Panax Ginseng^ 200 mg, Cocoa Extract 20 mg, Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 10 mg(100% NRV*), Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 5 μg(200% NRV*), Thamin HCI (Vitamin B1) 2.2 mg (200% NRV*), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCL) 1.4 mg (100% NRV*), *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value, ^ = Extract Equivalent to

Net Contents

10 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use:Adults - take 2 capsules with water or a cold drink. Do not exceed 2 capsules in a 24 hour period.

