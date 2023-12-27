Rimmel Eye Shadow Palette 005 3.8g

Rimmel London Scandaleyes 5 Pan Palette Eyeshadow provides five velvety shades in one set to mix and match for custom, vibrant eye looks. It gives all-day wear that is crease-proof and smudge-proof. The trusted powder formula can be played wet or dry for flexible colour intensity. The multi-reflective pigment formula delivers colour that looks perfect in any light. Live the London look!

It's five velvety eyeshadow shades in one palette to mix & match for custom, vibrant eye looks All-day wear eyeshadow that's crease-proof and smudge-proof Trusted powder formula can be used wet or dry for custom, flexible eye colour intensity Multi-reflective pigment eyeshadow for colour that looks perfect in any light

Pack size: 3.8G

Ingredients

Mica, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Talc, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Nylon-12, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Phenoxyethanol, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Silica, Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Titanium Borosilicate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), FD&C Blue No. 1 Aluminum Lake (CI 42090), Carmine (CI 75470), D&C Black No. 2 [Nano] (CI 77266)]