Pantene Colour Protect Shampoo 400Ml

PANTENE PRO-V COLOUR PROTECT SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Fuels hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to strengthen* it from the inside-out and helps protect colored hair's vibrancy. This Pantene Colour Protect shampoo: • Adds a protective layer to help seal hair for healthy looking radiance. • Helps protect your coloured or highlighted hair against styling damage. • Nurtures colored hair leaving it touchably smooth. * strength against styling damage, vs. non-conditioning shampoo

Pantene Colour Protect Shampoo helps protect colored hair's vibrancy. It adds a protective layer to help seal hair for healthy looking radiance SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-out Helps protect your coloured or highlighted hair against styling damage, and nurtures coloured hair leaving it touchably smooth HAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for colored hair 0% mineral oils, 0% colourants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes) Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Glycol Distearate, Parfumstearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Dimethiconol, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Polyquaternium-6, Tetrasodium EDTA, Trideceth-10, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage