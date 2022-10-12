We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lofbergs Brazil Medium Roast Ground Coffee 450G

4.2(12)Write a review
Lofbergs Brazil Medium Roast Ground Coffee 450G
£5.50
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Single Origin Brazil Medium Roast Coffee
  • Taste & Personality
  • Round and smooth coffee from Brazil.
  • Notes of fudge and hazelnuts in the long lasting aftertaste. 100% Arabica peaberries also called the Pearl of Coffee!
  • Roast - 3
  • Body - 4
  • Acidity - 1
  • Discover The Pearl Of Coffee
  • Enjoy Brazilian coffee with 100% peaberries. Normally inside a coffee berry there are two beans but in a very small, exclusive portion of the crop there is just one: the peaberry, also know as the Pearl of Coffee. This is a rounder type of coffee bean, like a pea, which is roasted differently, concentrating and impacting the flavour profile of the coffee. You will find this coffee smooth and sweet with notes of fudge and hazelnuts in the long-lasting aftertaste.
  • It's Always About The Next Generation
  • Family-owned Lofbergs' dedication to great coffee over the past 100+ years is born out of listening carefully to you, our customers, and the love for coffee we all share. In order to further spread this passion, we invite you to join us on our journey to both inspire and be inspired by the next generation of coffee lovers. Now, who's for coffee?
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Follow The Frog - Buying this product with the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal means you support biodiversity, conservation and sustainable livelihoods. Thank you - and keep following the frog!

By Appointment to H.M. The King of Sweden

  • 100% Arabica peaberries
  • Sweet & nutty
  • Next generation Brazil coffee lovers
  • Medium Roast
  • 100% ground coffee
  • Suitable for most coffee makers
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place in the original pack.Best before: see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • 3 Steps To Perfection
  • 150 ml fresh water
  • 6-8g or 1 tablespoon per cup
  • Hot water 92-96°C
  • A great cup of coffee

Name and address

  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21,
  • Karlstad,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21,
  • Karlstad,
  • Sweden.
  • +46 54 14 01 00
  • www.lofbergs.se

Net Contents

450g ℮

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Poor packaging

1 stars

Poor packaging, plastic inner rather than foil lined, can't be resealed so coffee goes off quickly. Would not buy again

Poor value for money

2 stars

Poor value for money.

This is great coffee. UNBELIEVABLE value. You have

5 stars

This is great coffee. UNBELIEVABLE value. You have to try it…..

Very good quality and taste.

5 stars

Very good quality and taste. Nice strong coffee. I strongly recommend.

Great coffee!

5 stars

I've been looking for a new brand of ground coffee for some time now and I am so happy I found Lofbergs. Great taste and love the packaging. I would definitely recommend!

Great taste and value

5 stars

Tried this after a friend's recommendation. Taste is great - which is what you'd expect from a single origin - and you also get a lot of cups in each pack; far more than we got from our old 227g bags.

Great coffee

5 stars

This is a really lovely coffee , great for serving with friends , happy that Tesco stocks it .

A totally delicious coffee that has become a firm

5 stars

A totally delicious coffee that has become a firm favourite in our household. Guests are forever asking what brand it is.

Smooth, great quality coffee. Would definitely buy

5 stars

Smooth, great quality coffee. Would definitely buy again, especially as it met with my mother-in-law’s approval!

For coffee lovers

5 stars

Excellent coffee

1-10 of 12 reviews

