Lofbergs Brazil Medium Roast Ground Coffee 450G

Poor packaging, plastic inner rather than foil lined, can't be resealed so coffee goes off quickly. Would not buy again
Poor value for money.
This is great coffee. UNBELIEVABLE value. You have to try it…..
Very good quality and taste. Nice strong coffee. I strongly recommend.
Great coffee!
I've been looking for a new brand of ground coffee for some time now and I am so happy I found Lofbergs. Great taste and love the packaging. I would definitely recommend!
Great taste and value
Tried this after a friend's recommendation. Taste is great - which is what you'd expect from a single origin - and you also get a lot of cups in each pack; far more than we got from our old 227g bags.
Great coffee
This is a really lovely coffee , great for serving with friends , happy that Tesco stocks it .
A totally delicious coffee that has become a firm favourite in our household. Guests are forever asking what brand it is.
Smooth, great quality coffee. Would definitely buy again, especially as it met with my mother-in-law’s approval!
For coffee lovers
Excellent coffee