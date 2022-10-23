We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nesquik Choco Caramel Powder 500G

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Nesquik Choco Caramel Powder 500G
£4.75
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Caramel Flavour Milkshake Mix
  • Enjoy Nesquik® Choco-Caramel? Why not also try Nesquik® Chocolate, Strawberry or Banana?
  • Choco-Caramel is our new chocolate and caramel flavour milkshake mix, combining two of our favourite flavours to make one delicious milkshake!
  • Enjoy Nesquik® as part of a healthy, family breakfast and balanced diet and lifestyle.
  • Semi-skimmed milk or fortified dairy alternatives can provide an important source of calcium for children. Calcium is needed for normal growth & development of bones in children.
  • Established in 1948, Nesquik® milkshake powder comes in 4 tasty flavours: chocolate, strawberry, banana and choco-caramel. Simply mix with milk for a delicious milkshake!
  • Our ready to drink All Natural* milkshake is available in lunchbox size cartons in chocolate and strawberry flavours. For more information, fun activities and Nesquik recipes, visit us at nesquik.co.uk!
  • *Made from all natural ingredients
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Delicious choco-caramel milkshake mix
  • No added colours, artificial flavours, sweeteners or preservative
  • Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa
  • 55 servings per tub
  • Fully recyclable packaging
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa† Powder (23%), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavouring, †Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To make your perfect Nesquik®...
  • 1. Take 2 level tsp (9g) of Nesquik® and 200ml of cold semi-skimmed milk
  • 2. Create a paste with some of the milk
  • 3. Fill with the remaining milk, stir and enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 55 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per glass**% RI*
Energy273kJ565kJ
-65kcal134kcal7%
Fat1.9g3.8g5%
of which: saturates1.1g2.4g12%
Carbohydrate8.1g16.8g6%
of which: sugars7.9g16.4g18%
Fibre0.3g0.7g-
Protein3.7g7.7g15%
Salt0.12g0.25g4%
Calcium121mg (15%*)251mg (31%*)-
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**9g + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml---
Makes 55 glasses---
2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Excellent addition to the range.

5 stars

Grandchildren loved this. Me too. Great addition to the range. Thanks

Just delicious

4 stars

Was delicious as any nesquik milkshake mix

