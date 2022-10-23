Nesquik Choco Caramel Powder 500G

Excellent addition to the range.
Grandchildren loved this. Me too. Great addition to the range. Thanks
Just delicious
Was delicious as any nesquik milkshake mix
medium
medium
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 273kJ
Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa† Powder (23%), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavouring, †Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Store in a Cool, Dry Place.
Makes 55 glasses
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml**
|Per glass**
|% RI*
|Energy
|273kJ
|565kJ
|-
|65kcal
|134kcal
|7%
|Fat
|1.9g
|3.8g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|1.1g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|16.8g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|7.9g
|16.4g
|18%
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|3.7g
|7.7g
|15%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.25g
|4%
|Calcium
|121mg (15%*)
|251mg (31%*)
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**9g + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 55 glasses
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 4.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Grandchildren loved this. Me too. Great addition to the range. Thanks
Was delicious as any nesquik milkshake mix