Rude Health Fruity Date Porridge 400G
Product Description
- Fruity Date Porridge
- You're in rude health when...
- You jump in puddles. You have plasters on both knees. You sing in the rain and the shower.
- Sweetened The Natural Way By Fruit
- We haven't added any sugar to this porridge, as we think the fruit does a pretty good job of that on its own. It also gives this porridge distinct flavours with the apples, dates and apricots. Nice one, Nature.
- We started mixing the Ultimate Muesli at our breakfast table in 2005. Today, it's a bigger table, but our approach to food and drink is the same.
- A Life Lived in Rude Health. Tuck in.
- The Perfect Pairing
- The one thing this porridge is missing? Almonds. Pour them over with our Almond Drink.
- Box: Carton made from recycled fibres.
- Widely recycled
- Bag: Coated BOPP film.
- Check local recycling
- High Fibre
- Plant-Based
- Brilliant ingredients
- Nothing artificial
- The Perfect Date (Porridge)
- Wholegrain British Oats
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 400G
- High Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Porridge Oats, Jumbo Oats, Oatmeal, Dates (12%), Apricots (6%), Apple (4%), Ground Apple, Cinnamon
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Rude Health,
- Bedford House,
- 212 New King's Road,
- London,
- SW6 4NZ.
- Rude Health Foods BV,
Return to
- Be rude (or nice) to us:
- Rude Health,
- Bedford House,
- 212 New King's Road,
- London,
- SW6 4NZ.
- T: +44 (0) 20 7731 3740
- E: hello@rudehealth.com
- www.rudehealth.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per serving*
|per 100g
|Energy
|705 kJ
|1410 kJ
|-
|167 kcal
|333 kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrates
|34.5g
|69.0g
|of which sugars
|8.3g
|16.5g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|7.6g
|Protein
|5.1g
|10.2g
|Salt
|0.0g
|<0.05g
|*50g Fruity Date Porridge
|-
|-
