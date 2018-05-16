Twinings Wellbeing Collection 20 Teabags 37G

Product Description
- Citrus and Ginger Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Green Tea, Echinacea Root and added Vitamin C. Strawberry and Cucumber Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Green Tea, Aloe Vera and added Biotin. Apple Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Spearmint, Rooibos and Baobab. Lemon Flavoured Infusion with Burdock Root, Fennel, Ginger and added Selenium. Spiced Apple and Vanilla Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Camomile and Passion Fruit.
- Superblends Defence Envelopes, Superblends Glow Envelopes, Superblends Detox Envelopes
- Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Superblends Digest Envelopes, Superblends Sleep Envelopes
- Enjoy 3 cups a day as part of varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Sourced with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com
- A delicious selection of green teas & infusion that have been expertly blended with botanicals, and an added benefit to help your best.
- Superblends Defence Envelopes
- Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system.
- Superblends Glow Envelopes
- Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and normal hair.
- Superblends Digest Envelopes
- Spearmint helps to support normal digestion.
- Superblends Detox Envelopes
- Selenium contributes to the protection of cells from oxidate stress.
- Superblends Sleep Envelopes
- Passionflower contributes to normal sleep.
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use freshly boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Five the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Envelope. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
20 x 37g Tea Bags
Information
Ingredients
Fennel (20%), Lemon Peel (16%), Lemongrass, Burdock Root (10%), Ginger (10%), Spearmint, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Rooibos, Natural Lemongrass Flavouring, Verbena, Selenium (1%), Natural Basil Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamins and Minerals
|Selenium: 6.9 μg (12.5 of RI**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|**Reference Intake
|-
Information
Ingredients
Passionflower (35%), Apple Pieces (15%), Camomile (14%), Cinnamon Bark (10%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Cardamom (6%), Cloves (6%), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (4%)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
Information
Ingredients
Spearmint (34%), Rooibos Leaves (18%), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (15%), Ginger, Peppermint, Apple Pieces (7%), Baobab Fruit Pulp Granules (5%)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea (39%), Apple Pieces, Nettle, Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (8%), Peppermint, Natural Cucumber Flavouring (5%), natural Flavouring, Aloe Vera Juice Granules (1%), Biotin (1%)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamins and Minerals
|Biotin: 25 µg (50% of RI**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|**Reference Intake
|-
Information
Ingredients
Green Tea (26%), Ginger Root (15%), White Hibiscus, Cinnamon bark, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (10%), Echinacea Root (9%), Lemon Peel (5%), Natural Flavouring, Natural Lime Flavouring (4%), Vitamin C (2%)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml brewed infusion*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamins and Minerals
|Vitamin C: 10mg (12.5% of RI**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|**Reference Intake
|-
