Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Beer 12 X 330Ml

4.6(37)Write a review
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Beer 12 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Introducing the brand new alcohol-free beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Brewed in Italy, with the same passion and flair, this superb beer offers the same superior taste experience of the original Peroni Nastro Azzurro - delivering a crisp and refreshing Italian taste, now as an option with zero alcohol. 92% of people who trialled Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% thought the taste matched that of Peroni Nastro Azzurro - thanks to the hard work, dedication, and craft of our brewing team at Birra Peroni in Rome.
  • New technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used - including the famous Nostrano dell‘Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy. And only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste.
  • Best served: Chilled.
  • Calories: Less than 76 calories per 330ml.
  • Pack size: 12 x 330ml bottle.
  • Contains no more than 0.05% alcohol by volume.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, flowery flavour. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Ingredients: Water, barley malt, Italian maize, hops, natural flavours
  • be drinkaware.co.uk
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% aims to serve occasions and social moments where beer lovers are seeking a superior tasting alcohol free beer.
  • Whether you’re at home hosting dinner parties al fresco, watching an afternoon of sport, meeting friends at a bar, exploring sun-soaked streets on holiday - there are no limits to when, and where, you can enjoy Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer.
  • Alcohol Free
  • Pack size: 3960ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops, Natural Flavours

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.R.L.,
  • Via Birolli, 8,
  • Roma.
  • For:
  • Asahi UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.peroniitalia.com

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
kJ99
kcal23
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate5.6g
of which Sugars0.8g
Protein0.2g
Salt0g
37 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great

5 stars

Bought as part of a promotion. Great and refreshing taste. My favourite alcohol free beer

Tastes like the alcoholic one

5 stars

Couldnt tell the difference between this and the alcoholic Peroni Nastro. Refreshing and tastes good

Great alternative to alcoholic beer

5 stars

Tasty, thirst quenching and a great midweek treat.

Great taste

5 stars

All the benefits of the taste but none of the alcohol

Taste the Difference

4 stars

Delicious, can’t believe has no alcohol. So light and refreshing with a squeeze of lime

Great

4 stars

Great zero alcohol beer.. perfect to have when chilled.

Great taste

5 stars

With this taste you wont miss the alcohol! It tastes almost the same as the alcoholic version. Perfect chilled!

Non alco refreshment

4 stars

Good and tasty non alcoholic beer. Tastes like beer so almost no difference from the alco beer. Good flavour. Ideal served chilled

Not bad for zero alcohol

4 stars

Nice size bottle and too be honest, not a bad taste either. A lot of alcohol-free beer has an odd taste, but i quite liked these. They look the part too.

A decent LA alternative

3 stars

For the nights when you are driving or need a clear head this is one of tge better LA options.

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

