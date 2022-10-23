Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Beer 12 X 330Ml

Great
Bought as part of a promotion. Great and refreshing taste. My favourite alcohol free beer
Tastes like the alcoholic one
Couldnt tell the difference between this and the alcoholic Peroni Nastro. Refreshing and tastes good
Great alternative to alcoholic beer
Tasty, thirst quenching and a great midweek treat.
Great taste
All the benefits of the taste but none of the alcohol
Taste the Difference
Delicious, can’t believe has no alcohol. So light and refreshing with a squeeze of lime
Great
Great zero alcohol beer.. perfect to have when chilled.
Great taste
With this taste you wont miss the alcohol! It tastes almost the same as the alcoholic version. Perfect chilled!
Non alco refreshment
Good and tasty non alcoholic beer. Tastes like beer so almost no difference from the alco beer. Good flavour. Ideal served chilled
Not bad for zero alcohol
Nice size bottle and too be honest, not a bad taste either. A lot of alcohol-free beer has an odd taste, but i quite liked these. They look the part too.
A decent LA alternative
For the nights when you are driving or need a clear head this is one of tge better LA options.