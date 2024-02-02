We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Yeo Valley Organic Kefir Mango & Passion Fruit Yogurt Drink 500ml

£2.25

£4.50/litre

Vegetarian

Fermented Mango and Passion Fruit Milk Drink with Live Yogurt & Kefir CulturesDesign: BIGFISH.CO.UK
Love your gut**Source of calcium, for the normal function of digestive enzymesNo Idea About Kefir?This ancient way of fermenting milk has been around for centuries. It's refreshing, tangy and packed with billions of live bacteria from our 14 different culture strains (hello diversity!).The Good Stuff...Calcium & phosphorus for bones & teethSource of proteinSource of vitamin B2, contributing to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/non UK agriculture
Organic British Milk14 strains of live culturesMild & RefreshingGluten freeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 500ML
Calcium for the normal function of digestive enzymesCalcium & phosphorus for bones & teethVitamin B2 contributing to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Source of calciumSource of proteinSource of vitamin B2

Ingredients

Organic Milk Fermented with Live Yogurt & Kefir Cultures, Organic Mango Purée (7%), Organic Concentrated Grape Juice, Organic Passion Fruit Juice, Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

