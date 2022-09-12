We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lavazza Tierra For Africa Organic Ground Coffee 180G

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Lavazza Tierra For Africa Organic Ground Coffee 180G
£3.50
£1.94/100g

Product Description

  • Organic roasted ground coffee.
  • Organic Premium Blend of both Arabica and Robusta sustaining youth education
  • - 180g pack of medium roast ground coffee
  • - Rich and full Bodied
  • - Arabica and Robusta blend with fruit and flower aromatic notes
  • - Intensity 7/10
  • - Hand Picked Coffee­
  • - Origins: Peru
  • - This blend can be used with a moka pot, filtered coffee machine or a French press
  • - Store in a cool and dry place for long-­lasting freshness
  • A world that destroys the goods of nature is one I do not wish to be a part of. The desire to protect the planet and respect people who live there gave birth to the Giuseppe e Pericle Lavazza Onlus Foundation, which since 2004 has been taking care of farming communities with sustainability projects.
  • Lavazza iTierra! For Africa is an organic coffee born in East Africa region where the Lavazza Foundation supports the new generations of farmers, training them in the entrepreneurial management of their businesses. Lavazza iTierra! Coffee's best nature.
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family is devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.  Luigi Lavazza
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, ra.org
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-009, Non-EU agriculture/Agriculture non-UE
  • Organic
  • Premium Blend
  • Sustain youth education
  • Arabica & robusta blend
  • Rich and Bodied
  • Intensity 7/10
  • Hand Picked Coffee
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Return to

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Net Contents

180g ℮

View all Ground Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

lovely nutty taste and smooth

5 stars

lovely nutty taste and smooth

Love this Lavazza coffee

5 stars

Love Lavazza and this coffee in particular. I use it for filter and moka.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here