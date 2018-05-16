New
Star Wars R2D2 Travel Mug
Product Description
- STAR WARS R2D2 TRAVEL MUG
- " Whether travelling to a distant galaxy in a starship, or just hopping on the train for the morning commute, home comforts are always important, so take your favourite drink wherever you go thanks to everyone's favourite helpful droid, R2-D2!
- This stainless steel R2-D2 Travel Mug is the perfect thing for journeys and commutes, and is double-walled for extra insulation.
- Inspired by the much loved astromech droid from the Star Wars series, this is a great gift for Star Wars fans of any age. An ideal gift that will be used again and again, this is also the perfect piece of Star Wars: The Last Jedi memorabilia that's sure to quench the thirst of even the most discerning Star Wars aficionado.
- One of the most popular fictional robot characters of all time, R2-D2 has become an icon of popular culture ever since the original Star Wars film was released in cinemas worldwide in 1977. R2 has appeared in all the subsequent sequels and prequels, including the most recent Star Wars release, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi."
- R2D2 character
- Double-walled for insulation
