Tesco Teriyaki Beef Brisket 370G
1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 957kJ
-
- 227kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.7g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.7g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.13g
- 19%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 714kJ / 169kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked beef with a sachet of teriyaki glaze.
- Sous Vide: The joint has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture
- SLOW COOKED Served with a sweet and salty teriyaki glaze
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef Brisket (77%), Teriyaki Glaze [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses], Sugar, Black Pepper, Salt, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Black Peppercorns, Pink Peppercorns, Green Peppercorns.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Remove outer packaging and place the glaze sachet to one side. Empty the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and pour away cooking juices. Shred the meat with 2 forks, add the teriyaki glaze and re-cover before returning to the oven for the final 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
370g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (134g**)
|Energy
|714kJ / 169kcal
|957kJ / 227kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|8.7g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|24.5g
|32.9g
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 370g typically weighs 268g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
