Denzel's Pigs in Blankets Baubles for Dogs 50g

Woof! Santadenz here. You made it onto my nice list this year, Enjoy some tasty festive treats, you've earned them! Merry Christmas! Ho! Ho! Ho! Time to grab Christmas by the baubles! Pork & apple treats inside Special festive present

Pork & Apple Treats Inside Grain-free Low Sugar Nothing Artificial Suitable for dogs of all shapes and sizes over 12 weeks Biodegradable - Compostable

Pack size: 50G

Low Sugar

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour, Sweet Potato, Pork (16%), Vegetable Glycerine, Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil, Honey (1%), Apple (0.5%)

Produce of

UK-made

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage