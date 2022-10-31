Tesco Finest 6 Whole Prawn & Sesame Toasts 180G
One prawn toast
- Energy
- 373kJ
-
- 90kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.21g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1435kJ / 346kcal
Product Description
- Tail on king prawn, basa fish and vegetables on sliced white bread, topped with white and black sesame seeds and lightly fried.
- A whole tail on prawn toast with black and white sesame seeds
- CRISP & JUICY made with whole king prawns
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (24%), Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Basa (Fish) (8%), White Sesame Seeds, Yam Bean, Green Bean, Lemongrass Purée, Red Pepper, Coconut, Basil, Water, Galangal, Sugar, Lime Leaf, Black Sesame Seeds, Ginger, Salt, Maltodextrin, Shallot, Garlic, Paprika, Anchovy (Fish), Coriander, Corn Starch, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Powder, Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from chilled. Place the prawn toasts in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. IMPORTANT if food has thawed do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-17 mins Place the prawn toasts in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. IMPORTANT if food has thawed do not refreeze.
Produce of
Made using king prawns and basa fish farmed in Vietnam.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn toast (26g**)
|Energy
|1435kJ / 346kcal
|373kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|1.2g
|Protein
|10.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 157g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.