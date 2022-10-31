We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 6 Whole Prawn & Sesame Toasts 180G

£4.50
£2.50/100g

One prawn toast

Energy
373kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1435kJ / 346kcal

Product Description

  • Tail on king prawn, basa fish and vegetables on sliced white bread, topped with white and black sesame seeds and lightly fried.
  • A whole tail on prawn toast with black and white sesame seeds
  • CRISP & JUICY made with whole king prawns
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (24%), Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Basa (Fish) (8%), White Sesame Seeds, Yam Bean, Green Bean, Lemongrass Purée, Red Pepper, Coconut, Basil, Water, Galangal, Sugar, Lime Leaf, Black Sesame Seeds, Ginger, Salt, Maltodextrin, Shallot, Garlic, Paprika, Anchovy (Fish), Coriander, Corn Starch, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Powder, Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulators (Monosodium Citrate, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 12-14 mins For best results cook from chilled. Place the prawn toasts in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. IMPORTANT if food has thawed do not refreeze.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 15-17 mins Place the prawn toasts in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. IMPORTANT if food has thawed do not refreeze.

Produce of

Made using king prawns and basa fish farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn toast (26g**)
Energy1435kJ / 346kcal373kJ / 90kcal
Fat25.2g6.5g
Saturates4.9g1.3g
Carbohydrate17.4g4.5g
Sugars2.5g0.7g
Fibre4.7g1.2g
Protein10.0g2.6g
Salt0.82g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 157g.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

