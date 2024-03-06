Hygex 290Mm X 30M Kitchen Foil

Warnings

- Do not allow foil to come into contact with electrical elements or naked flames.

- Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with acidic foods e.g. rhubarb and citrus fruits or with very salty food.

- Always allow food to completely cool before storing in foil.

- Do not store food in metal containers covered with foil.

- Always consult the manufacturer's instructions before using foil in a microwave oven.

- Never re-use foil.

CAUTION: SHARP CUTTING EDGE-handle with care.

Keep this foil away from babies and children.