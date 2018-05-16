New
Maltesers Mint Chocolate Mini Reindeers 59G
1x = 11.8g
- Energy
- 269kJ
-
- 64kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a peppermint flavoured malt filling (23%) and honeycombed pieces (3.5%).
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 59G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (from Milk), Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.8g
Name and address
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.couk/contact
Net Contents
59g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 11.8g / (%*)
|Energy
|2245kJ
|269kJ (3%)
|-
|537kcal
|64kcal (3%)
|Fat
|30g
|3.7g (5%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|2.1g (11%)
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|7.0g (3%)
|of which sugars
|54g
|6.5g (7%)
|Protein
|7.4g
|0.9g (2%)
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.04g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.8g
|-
|-
