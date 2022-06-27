Zizzi Vegan Rainbow Lasagne 400G

Delicious
This is tasty and surprisingly fresh. Great for a quick mid-week treat.
Wow!
The colours caught my eye! The lasagna was beautiful, lots of different flavours and nice and saucy, added cheese to top as not vegan, was even more delish!
Butternut Squash Purée (22%), Water, Pre-cooked Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Wheat Gluten), Spinach (7.4%), Red Onion (5.4%), Onion, Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese (4.6%)(Water, Coconut Oil, Starch (Corn, Potato), Modified Starch (Corn, Potato), Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: Carotenes; Vitamin B12), Sunflower Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Carrots (2.2%), Breadcrumbs (1.7%)(Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Red Pepper, Salt, Parsley, Beetroot Powder, Marinated Sun-Dried Tomatoes (Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Garlic, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Basil, Rosemary, Sage, Turmeric, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Oregano, Marjoram, Thyme
Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze.Best Before End See End of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating guidelines for lasagne perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep lasagne frozen until ready to cook.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas mark 6, 45 mins
1. Pre-heat oven. Fan 180°c/Gas 6
2. Remove all outer packaging and film (leave lasagne in tray).
3. Place carboard tray onto a baking tray near the middle of the oven, cook for 40-45 minutes.
4. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions Per 100g
|When heated according to instructions Per pack
|Energy
|583kJ / 139kcal
|2121kJ / 507kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|22.9g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|59.0g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|10.6g
|Protein
|3.0g
|10.9g
|Salt
|1.00g
|3.64g
