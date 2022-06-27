We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Vegan Rainbow Lasagne 400G

5(2)Write a review
Zizzi Vegan Rainbow Lasagne 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Per Pack

Energy
2121kJ
507kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
22.9g

-

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

-

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

-

11%of the reference intake
Salt
3.64g

-

61%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets layered with butternut squash, red onion and beetroot, and spinach sauces, topped with herby breadcrumbs.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • Our take on the family favourite, vegan rainbow lasagne is made with layers of pasta and a rainbow of sauces: butternut squash, red onion & beetroot and spinach, using the same recipe as in our restaurants.
  • True comfort food!
  • Sweet Craving?
  • Find our vegan brownie in the frozen aisle.
  • I'm vegan
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Butternut Squash Purée (22%), Water, Pre-cooked Pasta (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Wheat Gluten), Spinach (7.4%), Red Onion (5.4%), Onion, Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese (4.6%)(Water, Coconut Oil, Starch (Corn, Potato), Modified Starch (Corn, Potato), Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: Carotenes; Vitamin B12), Sunflower Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Carrots (2.2%), Breadcrumbs (1.7%)(Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt), Red Pepper, Salt, Parsley, Beetroot Powder, Marinated Sun-Dried Tomatoes (Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Garlic, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Basil, Rosemary, Sage, Turmeric, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Oregano, Marjoram, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Keep at -18°C or cooler. (*** compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze.Best Before End See End of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating guidelines for lasagne perfection!
All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep lasagne frozen until ready to cook.
Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas mark 6, 45 mins
1. Pre-heat oven. Fan 180°c/Gas 6
2. Remove all outer packaging and film (leave lasagne in tray).
3. Place carboard tray onto a baking tray near the middle of the oven, cook for 40-45 minutes.
4. Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,

Return to

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • Address UK:
  • Zizzi Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
  • Address ROI:
  • Zizzi Restaurants,

Net Contents

400g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

This is tasty and surprisingly fresh. Great for a quick mid-week treat.

Wow!

5 stars

The colours caught my eye! The lasagna was beautiful, lots of different flavours and nice and saucy, added cheese to top as not vegan, was even more delish!

