Muller Light Tffee Fat Free Yogurts 6X140g

4.3(16)Write a review
image 1 of Muller Light Tffee Fat Free Yogurts 6X140g
£ 3.00
£0.36/100g

New

Product Description

  • Smooth toffee flavour fat free yogurt with sweeteners
  • Official Yogurt
  • British Athletics
  • Athletics Ireland
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next!
  • Müller and Müllerlight are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • 0% Fat
  • High in Protein
  • 0% Added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 840G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Stabiliser: Pectins

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E lveagh Court,

Net Contents

6 x 140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy208kJ (49kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g
of which sugars5.7g
Protein4.8g
Salt0.27g
Calcium150mg
(26% of NRV per pot)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

View all High Protein Yoghurt

16 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Love these, just sweet enough and lovely with bananas

VERY GOOD PRICE, WELL WORTH THE MONEY.GOOD QUALITY

5 stars

VERY GOOD PRICE, WELL WORTH THE MONEY.GOOD QUALITY, DON,T NORMALLY BUY YOGURTS, BUT THESE ARE GREAT. WILL BUY AGAIN,

Yoghurt’s

5 stars

Use these on cereal in the morning makes a pleasant change

Yummy!

5 stars

I think I have become addicted to them! Taste and quality are superb, delicious!

Good quality, good flavour

4 stars

Good quality, good flavour

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely flavour very tasty

Used it as a dessert

4 stars

Used it as a dessert

nice

4 stars

Good taste , just note volumes decrease, price doesn't, just beware. Product is good quality.

Great taste

4 stars

My favourite yogurt ! I buy this every week as long as it’s on special offer . My only complaint is that the size has reduced over the last year but not the price

Great! A 6 pack of these. Well overdue. Thanks.

5 stars

A lovely creamy tasting yogurt. So pleased that they are being sold in a 6 pack........Love them!

