Tesco Plant Chef 8 Fish-Free Goujons 240G

£2.00
£8.34/kg

4 goujons

Energy
1091kJ
262kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.47g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Fish-free goujons made from rice flakes and parsnip and coated in breadcrumbs.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Rice and parsnip based, flaky fish free goujons coated in crispy breadcrumbs.
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rice Flakes (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parsnip (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Fat, Flavourings, Salt, Dextrose, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder, Paprika, Turmeric, Garlic Powder, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 goujons (101g**)
Energy1080kJ / 259kcal1091kJ / 262kcal
Fat15.3g15.4g
Saturates2.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate25.4g25.7g
Sugars1.3g1.3g
Fibre3.9g3.9g
Protein3.0g3.1g
Salt0.47g0.47g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 201g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
