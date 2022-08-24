Graze Chocolate Crunch Peanuts 100G
Each serving (25g) contains
- Energy
- 515kJ
-
- 123kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2062 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate coated corn, peanuts, salted corn and honey roasted broad beans
- The crunch that gives you more
- At 123 kcals per portions, this Crunch Creation brings chocolate-dipped corn to the honey roasted veg and peanut party, making for a properly irresistible snack.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 123 kcal per portion
- Made with veg
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Coated Corn (35%): Corn (51%), Milk Chocolate (Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 15% minimum) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut), Salt, Glucose Syrup, Modified Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent: Shellac, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Blanched Peanuts (25%), Salted Corn (25%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Honey Roasted Broad Beans (15%): Broad Beans (64%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Honey (4%)
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston upon Thames,
- KT1 2BA.
- graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Say hello
- For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
- graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston upon Thames,
- KT1 2BA.
- For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to
- graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin,
- D24 NR23,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 25g
|Energy
|2062 kJ
|515 kJ
|-
|493 kcal
|123 kcal
|Fat
|26 g
|6.4 g
|of which saturates
|5.2 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|47 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|3.1 g
|Fibre
|8.1 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|15 g
|3.7 g
|Salt
|0.74 g
|0.19 g
|This pack contains approx. 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.