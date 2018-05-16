Cadbury Heroes Wispa & Dairy Milk Chocolate Desserts 4X75g
New
Product Description
- 2x Milk chocolate dessert with milk chocolate chunks. 2x Milk chocolate dessert with aerated milk chocolate pieces.
- Cadbury Heroes Twin Pot Chocolate Potted Desserts include x2 Cadbury Wispa and x2 Cadbury Dairy Milk desserts, each with chocolate pieces that can be tipped into smooth Cadbury milk chocolate. Enjoy Cadbury Heroes Chocolate potted dessert as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
- Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Use by see top of pack.Keep Refrigerated. Do Not Freeze.
Name and address
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
Return to
- Any queries or comments, write to us at Customer Relations
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
4 x 75g ℮
Per 75g pot
- Energy
- 888kJ
-
- 212kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
- 2x Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Milk Chocolate Dessert
- 2x Cadbury Wispa Milk Chocolate Dessert
Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Chocolate (31%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E471), Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Use by see top of pack.Keep Refrigerated. Do Not Freeze.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g pot
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|1184
|888
|kcal
|283
|212
|11%
|Fat g
|15.2
|11.4
|17%
|of which saturates g
|8.5
|6.4
|32%
|Carbohydrate g
|31.4
|23.6
|10%
|of which sugars g
|27.5
|20.7
|23%
|Fibre g
|1.0
|0.8
|Protein g
|4.7
|3.5
|7%
|Salt g
|0.12
|0.09
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
- 2x Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Milk Chocolate Dessert
- 2x Cadbury Wispa Milk Chocolate Dessert
Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Chocolate (16%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Aerated Milk Chocolate Pieces (11%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E471), Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Use by see top of pack.Keep Refrigerated. Do Not Freeze.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g pot
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|1104
|828
|kcal
|264
|198
|10%
|Fat g
|13.8
|10.4
|15%
|of which saturates g
|7.8
|5.8
|29%
|Carbohydrate g
|29.7
|22.3
|9%
|of which sugars g
|27.0
|20.3
|23%
|Fibre g
|1.1
|0.9
|Protein g
|4.6
|3.5
|7%
|Salt g
|0.13
|0.10
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
