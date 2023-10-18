Good Gracious Intense Repairargan Oil Shampoo 400Ml

Good Gracious Ints RepairArgan Oil S/poo 400ml

Give your hair its mojo back - our Intense Repair range infused with Argan Oil, Sweet Almond Oil and Almond Milk is the ultimate pick-me-up for damaged and broken hair. Feel fabulous all day!

The Brand that Really Cares Haircare Argan oil Deep hydration for dry, damaged and brittle hair With almond milk to help nourish and strengthen 97% Natural. Ingredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredients Free from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oils Always tested on people, not animals Vegan friendly

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamido- Propyl Betaine, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Coumarin, Glycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Fruit Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Zea Mays Starch, Octadecyl Di-t-Butyl-4-Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Gluconolactone, Potassium Sorbate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Gluconate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage onto wet hair and lather, focussing on the roots. Rinse thoroughly and repeat once more if necessary. For best results, finish with Good Gracious Intense Repair Conditioner.

Additives