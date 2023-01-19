We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lavazza Espresso Lungo Coffee Capsules X10 45G

4.4(36)Write a review
image 1 of Lavazza Espresso Lungo Coffee Capsules X10 45G
£3.50
£6.25/100g

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of roasted ground coffee.
  • Lavazza contributes to zero CO2 impact by offsetting the emissions of this product.
  • Discover our commitment.
  • www.lavazza.com/co2impact
  • Enter the world of Lavazza Master of Espresso to discover over a hundred years of heritage and passion.
  • The commitment of Lavazza Group to create a better world.
  • www.lavazzagroup.com/blendforbetter
  • - Sweet and aromatic quality espresso with floral and fruity notes
  • - Intensity 5/13 | Light, slow drum roast.
  • - Coffee Origin: Central-South America, South East Asia, Africa
  • - Carbon Neutral aluminium capsules.
  • - Compatible with Nespresso original machines. Lavazza is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Nespresso.
  • Our expertly crafted “Lungo” capsules provide the perfect amount of coffee for a long lasting taste experience. A round flavor with a delicate aroma and sweet, fruity notes artfully blended by our Master Blenders.
  • Zero CO2 Impact Aluminium Caps
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C074369
  • 100% Arabica
  • Light Roasting
  • Intensity 5/13
  • Carbon Neutral
  • Aluminium Capsules
  • Pack size: 56G

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany. Origin of coffee: non-EU

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Importer address

  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.
  • Lavazza Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • 117 Church Street,
  • Hawthorn,
  • VIC 3122.
  • lavazza.com

Net Contents

56g ℮

View all Coffee Pods & Machines

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

36 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wasnât keen

2 stars

Didnât enjoy this coffee very much. Coffee wasnât strong and therefore not much flavour

Great strong coffee

5 stars

Brought this espresso of offer as I havenât tried this brand previously. Its strong and has a great aroma. Wakes you up when needed and I enjoyed the taste. Will def be buying again.

Great coffee

5 stars

These pods make a lovely coffee with smooth rich smell. Bought as part of a promotion

Nice taste

4 stars

Makes an enjoyable cup of coffee! [This product was bought as part of a promotion]

Pods are compatible with Nespresso

5 stars

I have a nespresso and these pods fot perfectly. The coffee is just as good as the known brand with a fraction of the cost

Tasty strong coffee

3 stars

Nice fresh tasting strong coffee and easy to make. I bought it on promotion

Good taste

4 stars

The taste is mild so better for afternoon coffee. Capsules are little bit squashy.

Great coffee

5 stars

Lovely smooth roasted coffee. Just what i need in the morning. Pods so easy to use in machine. Would buy again, reasonable price and would recommend. Bought them on a special offer.

great

5 stars

super great coffee would definitely buy these again

Great coffee pods

5 stars

The pods are small, however makes a nice , strong coffee, taste not too bitter but smooth and rich. The smell and aroma also nice. This was bought as part of a promotion

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here