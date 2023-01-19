Lavazza Espresso Lungo Coffee Capsules X10 45G

Wasnât keen
Didnât enjoy this coffee very much. Coffee wasnât strong and therefore not much flavour
Great strong coffee
Brought this espresso of offer as I havenât tried this brand previously. Its strong and has a great aroma. Wakes you up when needed and I enjoyed the taste. Will def be buying again.
Great coffee
These pods make a lovely coffee with smooth rich smell. Bought as part of a promotion
Nice taste
Makes an enjoyable cup of coffee! [This product was bought as part of a promotion]
Pods are compatible with Nespresso
I have a nespresso and these pods fot perfectly. The coffee is just as good as the known brand with a fraction of the cost
Tasty strong coffee
Nice fresh tasting strong coffee and easy to make. I bought it on promotion
Good taste
The taste is mild so better for afternoon coffee. Capsules are little bit squashy.
Great coffee
Lovely smooth roasted coffee. Just what i need in the morning. Pods so easy to use in machine. Would buy again, reasonable price and would recommend. Bought them on a special offer.
great
super great coffee would definitely buy these again
Great coffee pods
The pods are small, however makes a nice , strong coffee, taste not too bitter but smooth and rich. The smell and aroma also nice. This was bought as part of a promotion