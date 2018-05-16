We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Crazy Card Factory Fruit Flavoured Sweets 102G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Crazy Card Factory Fruit Flavoured Sweets 102G
£1.00
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour candy sweets
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colours (E129, E102, E133, E110), Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Peanuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Specially produced in China

Warnings

  • WARNING! E129, E102. E110 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Specially produced for:
  • Crazy Candy Factory World of Sweets Ltd.,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,

Return to

  • Crazy Candy Factory World of Sweets Ltd.,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE11 5TX,
  • UK.
  • www.worldofsweets.co.uk
  • World of Sweets NI Ltd,
  • PO Box 2318,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 9BH.

Net Contents

102g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1615kJ/380kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate95g
of which Sugars93g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Safety information

WARNING! E129, E102. E110 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

View all Kids Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here