Crazy Card Factory Fruit Flavoured Sweets 102G

Product Description
- Fruit flavour candy sweets
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 102G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colours (E129, E102, E133, E110), Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Peanuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Specially produced in China
Warnings
- WARNING! E129, E102. E110 May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Name and address
- Specially produced for:
- Crazy Candy Factory World of Sweets Ltd.,
- Loughborough,
- LE11 5TX,
- UK.
- World of Sweets NI Ltd,
Return to
- Crazy Candy Factory World of Sweets Ltd.,
- Loughborough,
- LE11 5TX,
- UK.
- www.worldofsweets.co.uk
- World of Sweets NI Ltd,
- PO Box 2318,
- Belfast,
- BT1 9BH.
Net Contents
102g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1615kJ/380kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|95g
|of which Sugars
|93g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Safety information
