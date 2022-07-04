We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Coleslaw 500G 500G

Tesco Coleslaw 500G 500G
£ 1.40
£0.28/100g

Per 50g

Energy
320kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot and onion in a mayonnaise dressing.
  • Prepared with fresh cabbage, carrot and onion.
  • Crunchy & Creamy
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (47%), Carrot (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy639kJ / 155kcal320kJ / 77kcal
Fat14.2g7.1g
Saturates1.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate5.2g2.6g
Sugars4.3g2.2g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein0.9g0.5g
Salt0.51g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Far too sloppy

2 stars

Far too sloppy and with hardly any substance other than vinegar and water. Poor value, will not buy again.

Really like this coleslaw, l always have it in to

5 stars

Really like this coleslaw, l always have it in to use with summer salads or parties

Bought this on my on line shop as my usual Tesco f

2 stars

Bought this on my on line shop as my usual Tesco finest along with other choices were unavailable and thought, well better than nothing. Unfortunately I found it very poor quality, it did have some crunch but was tasteless and bland. They say you eat with your eyes, but this had no pleasing colour, just pale crunchy bits in a cheap sauce. I guess you only get what you pay for, but I’d rather go without in future.

Has been reduced in weight. Consistency was very w

2 stars

Has been reduced in weight. Consistency was very watery compared to original tesco coleslaw product.

