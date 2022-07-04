Tesco Coleslaw 500G 500G

Far too sloppy
Far too sloppy and with hardly any substance other than vinegar and water. Poor value, will not buy again.
Really like this coleslaw, l always have it in to use with summer salads or parties
Bought this on my on line shop as my usual Tesco finest along with other choices were unavailable and thought, well better than nothing. Unfortunately I found it very poor quality, it did have some crunch but was tasteless and bland. They say you eat with your eyes, but this had no pleasing colour, just pale crunchy bits in a cheap sauce. I guess you only get what you pay for, but I’d rather go without in future.
Has been reduced in weight. Consistency was very watery compared to original tesco coleslaw product.