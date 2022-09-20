We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ogx Extra Strength Argan Oil Hair Mask 300Ml

Ogx Extra Strength Argan Oil Hair Mask 300Ml

Ogx Extra Sth Argan Oil Hair Mask 300ml
Restore dry, damaged, brittle tresses. This extra powerful formula, infused with argan oil of Morocco and silk proteins, helps to hydrate and lock in moisture to give hair a second chance at silky perfection.
Hydrate & reviveExtra StrengthStarts working in 60 secondsBeauty pure and simple
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Amodimethicone, Steareth-20, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Silk Amino Acids, Polyquaternium-47, Polyquaternium-37, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Glycol Distearate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-lsomethyl lonone, Limonene, Benzyl Benzoate, Cl 19140/Yellow 5, Cl 16035/Red 40

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

What You Do... After shampooing, apply a small amount into palm and evenly distribute into damp hair from mid-shaft to ends. Leave treatment in hair for 3-5 minutes, then rinse.For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.

