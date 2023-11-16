Yankee Candle Medium Jar Toasted Marshmallow 340G

Yankee Candle Home Inspiration scented candles and home fragrance products make everyday living even more special - for yourself as well as family and friends. Whether you need candles for a movie night in, birthday candles, or dinner candles, Yankee Candle Home Inspiration helps to create a casual, “come as you are” atmosphere that makes everyone feel welcome. With a host of fragrances to choose from, Yankee Candle Home Inspiration is the perfect combination of dependability, value and quality. Relax and enjoy the little things in life, while these jar candles add delight to everyday moments. Home fragrance - it’s what we do.

Our Yankee Candle Home Inspiration candles are made by master candlemakers and each candle developed is a complex system of custom blended wax, a unique wick and thoughtfully selected fragrance. Every fragrance is rigorously tested by our highly experienced team of fragrance professionals to achieve a strong fragrance and quality experience.

A cosy bonfire with friends — the scents of fresh cut firewood, roasted marshmallows, and warm amber Yankee Candle Home Inspiration scented candles bring delight to everday moments, with a host of fragrances that add a little extra joy to any occasion Custom blended wax, a unique wick and thoughtfully selected fragrance create a welcoming atmosphere in your home Home Inspiration apothecary jar candles and votives are made at Yankee Candle in-house production facilities, with quality ingredients from around the world Scented candle burn time: up to 75 hours; 13.5 cm height x 10 cm width