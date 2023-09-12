L'oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Conditioner 200ml

What if science could give you thicker hair than nature did? A breakthrough in the science of hair, L'Oréal Laboratories have created our 1st haircare range proven to give thicker hair wash after wash*. Specially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula together with the conditioner, thickens the hair fibres and provides deep cleansing. *Instrumental tests on sensitised hair with shampoo and conditioner

Revolution: Filloxane A patented technology proven to: Penetrate deep within the fibre Expand & thicken hair The formula remains in the fibre for a long lasting effect Goes well with Fibrology Shampoo and Fibrology conditioner.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Aminopropyl Triethoxysilane, Starch Acetate, Lactic Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Cetyl Esters, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage