Constitution Road Chardonnay 750Ml

£16.00
£16.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay
  • Constitution Road, Robertson is where you'll find our cellar. And much like our country's progressive constitution, it's founded on a spirit of generosity and respect like nowhere else. This culture of sharing has given us the insight to call on tradition whilst encouraging our winemakers to explore.
  • It allows us to honour our diverse heritage and to celebrate the wines we create from this abundant valley.
  • These principles go into our Chardonnay, every sip fresh, yet rounded and deeply satisfying. Pair it with a joyous gathering family and friends as you celebrate abundance.
  • Robertson Winery No1 Constitution Road Cape of Good Hope
  • Wine of Robertson, South Africa
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Robertson Winery

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were harvested by hand from selected premium vineyards. At the Cellar grapes were soft crushed and pressed; the juice was separated into two parts: free-run and press juice - only the free-run juice was used; it was partially settled for 12 hours after which it was put into new and 2nd fill French oak barrels. Fermentation took place in barrel after which the wine was left on the lees for further maturation. No sulphur was added during ageing.

History

  • Robertson Winery's unfaltering commitment to quality led to the creation of this exclusive range named after the winery's home at No 1 Constitution Road in Robertson. The maiden 2002 Shiraz was launched in 2004, commemorating ten years of democracy in South Africa. The label symbolises the democratic pillars of the constitution, mirroring the values and beliefs of Robertson Winery: Liberty/Freedom, Governance/Wisdom and Knowledge, Justice and Equality/Balance and Consistency & Provenance/Sense of Place.

Regional Information

  • From the grape to the glass, we believe that who we are and where our wine comes from shows in every sip. From mornings blanketed with dew to the sun drenching the Langeberg mountains to our big-hearted people, if wine could express its origins, ours would tell you it's from a place where there's always more to share.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • 1 Constitution Road,
  • Robertson,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • New Generation Wines,
  • London,
  • SE1 7BL.

Return to

  • New Generation Wines,
  • London,
  • SE1 7BL.
  • www.robertsonwinery.co.za

Net Contents

750ml

