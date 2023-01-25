We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Kids Bubble Bath & Wash Sensitive Skin 250Ml

4.8(104)Write a review
Aveeno Kids Bubble Bath & Wash Sensitive Skin 250Ml
£6.50
£26.00/litre

Product Description

  • Aveeno Kids Bubble Bath & Wash Sensitive Skin 250Ml
  • Designed to be gentle versus regular adult products
  • Clinically proven to gently wash away dirt & germs without drying for soft & nourished skin. Creates big fluy bubbles for fun at bath time. Rinses easily.
  • © 2022
  • Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • For Kids' Developing Skin
  • Sensitive skin
  • Soothing oat
  • Gently washes away dirt & germs whilst nourishing skin
  • Tear-free
  • From sulphates, soap & dyes
  • Oat is our superpower
  • High Quality Oats
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-80 Sorbitan Laurate, Glycerin, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Decyl Glucoside, Coconut Acid, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, [PR-0002934]

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Gentle fragrance suitable for sensitive skin. Pour under warm running water to create fluffy bubbles. Apply to wet body, lather and rinse thoroughly. Can be used daily.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • For external use only. Do not leave children unattended during bathing.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • IRL Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • UK Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • www.aveeno.co.uk
  • IRL Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Do not leave children unattended during bathing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

104 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best bubble bath for my son

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I already knew this brand and this new bubble bath and wash is simply amazing. My son adore it! Leave his skin soft and hydrated. I bought 2 bottle to bring in holidays to assure my son's skin be the right hydration. Definitely recommend this product especially for children with skin problems.

Love

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Lovely texture, lathers well and only a little is needed. Would recommend for a gentle shampoo

Amaizing product

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Amaizing product me and my daughter love it and have lots of fun use it for bath and wash so bubbly and easy to rinse leave skin and hair soft and shiny my daughter usually crying when waxh hair but this one she love it and there was no tears

Wonderful Product

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Lovely bath wash, perfect for sensible skin. Very smooth and silky.

Beautifully scented and gentle on kids

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

The Aveeno Kids Bubble Bath and Wash is beautifully scented. It foams well which my daughter loved! We found that this was gentle on her skin and her hair. Her hair was left soft and was easy to brush. The packaging is environmentally friendly because it is made out of recycled plastic and is also recyclable. We highly recommend this product and we would definitely use this again!

Kids body wash and bubble bath

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

My son loves using this in the bath it smells nice lathered realy well made his skin nice as soft kind to my son skin

Highly recommend

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Very happy with the product my daughter usually has sensitive skin and it worked well on her skin. Highly recommend

Really nice

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

The main thing for me is that it is tear free, as my daughter moves around a lot and always ends up crying about shampoo in her eyes. It foamed well, left hair clean and fresh, I also like the bottle and size and cute animal image. It has good ingredients and makes me confident to buy it.

Bubble fresh

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I always thinking brand names are expensive and pay just for name. When i try Aveeno kids bath bubbles i change mind. My boys skin becomes less dry as other brands dry it even more, but not Aveeno its soft and gentle for our little ones skin. Amazing brand, amazing bath bubbles. Smell soft not to much and not to much foaming, perfect. After try bath bubbles i got all line for babies and love it.

1-10 of 104 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

