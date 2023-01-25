Aveeno Kids Bubble Bath & Wash Sensitive Skin 250Ml

Best bubble bath for my son
A AVEENO Customer
I already knew this brand and this new bubble bath and wash is simply amazing. My son adore it! Leave his skin soft and hydrated. I bought 2 bottle to bring in holidays to assure my son's skin be the right hydration. Definitely recommend this product especially for children with skin problems.
Love
A AVEENO Customer
Lovely texture, lathers well and only a little is needed. Would recommend for a gentle shampoo
Amaizing product
A AVEENO Customer
Amaizing product me and my daughter love it and have lots of fun use it for bath and wash so bubbly and easy to rinse leave skin and hair soft and shiny my daughter usually crying when waxh hair but this one she love it and there was no tears
Wonderful Product
A AVEENO Customer
Lovely bath wash, perfect for sensible skin. Very smooth and silky.
Beautifully scented and gentle on kids
A AVEENO Customer
The Aveeno Kids Bubble Bath and Wash is beautifully scented. It foams well which my daughter loved! We found that this was gentle on her skin and her hair. Her hair was left soft and was easy to brush. The packaging is environmentally friendly because it is made out of recycled plastic and is also recyclable. We highly recommend this product and we would definitely use this again!
Kids body wash and bubble bath
A AVEENO Customer
My son loves using this in the bath it smells nice lathered realy well made his skin nice as soft kind to my son skin
Highly recommend
A AVEENO Customer
Very happy with the product my daughter usually has sensitive skin and it worked well on her skin. Highly recommend
Really nice
A AVEENO Customer
The main thing for me is that it is tear free, as my daughter moves around a lot and always ends up crying about shampoo in her eyes. It foamed well, left hair clean and fresh, I also like the bottle and size and cute animal image. It has good ingredients and makes me confident to buy it.
Bubble fresh
A AVEENO Customer
I always thinking brand names are expensive and pay just for name. When i try Aveeno kids bath bubbles i change mind. My boys skin becomes less dry as other brands dry it even more, but not Aveeno its soft and gentle for our little ones skin. Amazing brand, amazing bath bubbles. Smell soft not to much and not to much foaming, perfect. After try bath bubbles i got all line for babies and love it.