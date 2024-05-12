Tesco Finest Burland Bloom 150G

Tesco Finest Burland Bloom 150G

5(1)
£3.00

£2.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
423kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 341kcal

Full fat soft mould ripened cheese.
This rich & creamy cheese is made in Lancashire using local cow’s milk. A great addition to cheeseboards, served with fig chutney and digestive biscuits.Strength 2 Medium Made in Lancashire Rich & Creamy Made in small batches, this is matured for a soft, creamy texture and mild flavour which continues to mature over time. Produced in England
Pack size: 150G

Allergy Information

Contains milk.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

