Newman's Own Roasted Tomato & Chilli Mayonnaise 280Ml

Write a review
Newman's Own Roasted Tomato & Chilli Mayonnaise 280Ml
Product Description

  • Mayonnaise with Roasted Tomatoes and Fire Roasted Birds Eye Chillies
  • All Profits to Charity!
  • This product is made under license from Newman's Own Foundation which continues Paul Newman's commitment to use 100% of royalties and after-tax profits that it receives from this product for charitable purposes.
  • Including UK charities such as Over the Wall a serioüsfun camp
  • Pack size: 280ML

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (50%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Slow Roasted Tomatoes (4%), Tomato Paste (3%), Fire Roasted Birds Eye Chillies (15%), Salt, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coarse Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge & use within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK with ingredients sourced from more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well.

Name and address

  • Produced exclusively for:
  • Newman's Own Inc.,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,

Return to

  • Stafford Lynch,
  • 101 Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Blanchardstown,
  • Dublin 15.
  • Consumer Care: +44 1635 592655

Net Contents

280ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy2092kj / 508 kcal
Fat52.9 g
- of which saturates3.9 g
Carbohydrate6.4 g
- of which sugars5.8 g
Fibre0.9 g
Protein1.0 g
Salt1.17 g
Mayo with a kick

This makes an excellent tuna mayo sandwich. So much better than plain mayonnaise, even Hellmans. Also, the bottle is a convenient smaller size. Highly recommended.

