M&M's Peanut Chocolate More To Share Pouch 220G

3.2(4)Write a review
£2.25
£1.03/100g

1/5 = 44 g

Energy
964kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2190kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (48%) covered peanuts (24%) in a sugar shell.
  • Design yours on www.mms.com
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Peanuts, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Shea Fat, Milk Fat, Dextrin, Colours (E100, E120, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Palm Kernel Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Hazelnut.

Preparation and Usage

  • Share & Enjoy!
  • With family & friends

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 44 g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 44 g (%*)
Energy 2190kJ964kJ (12%)
-524kcal231kcal (12%)
Total fat 26g12g (17%)
of which saturates 11g4.7g (24%)
Carbohydrate 60g26g (10%)
of which sugars 53g23g (26%)
Protein 9.8g4.3g (9%)
Salt 0.11g0.05g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 44 g--
View all Chocolate Pouches & Bags

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Love peanut m&ms I brought these for myself as Sat

5 stars

Love peanut m&ms I brought these for myself as Saturday night treat.

Always tasty but a little expensive these days

4 stars

Always tasty but a little expensive these days

Shrunk by 20% !!!!

1 stars

Shrunk by 20% !!!! Should say 'Less to share'

48g gone

3 stars

Now a lot less to share

