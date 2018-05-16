Tesco 8 Mini Lemon Meringue Tarts 160G

One mini tart
- Energy
- 339kJ
- 81kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.0g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- 1%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1696kJ / 404kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortcrust pastry tarts with a lemon curd filling and decorated with meringue pieces.
- Our frozen Lemon Meringue Mini Tarts are packed with tangy flavour. All butter pastry filled with a Sicilian lemon curd filling and topped with meringue
- Food Worth Celebrating All butter pastry with a lemon curd filling and meringue
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Curd Filling (44%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Modified Starch, Butter (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Colours (Calcium Sulphate, Beta-Carotene, Riboflavin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acid (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Lemon Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Meringue Pieces (2%) [Sugar, Corn Starch, Egg White Powder], Pasteurised Egg.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini tart (20g)
|Energy
|1696kJ / 404kcal
|339kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|9.0g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|61.4g
|12.3g
|Sugars
|30.4g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
