Muller Corner Strawberry Yogurt 136G

4.8(12)Write a review
Muller Corner Strawberry Yogurt 136G
Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with strawberry compote
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Source of Protien
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Sweeteners, or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136G
  • Source of Protien

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Strawberries (10%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Net Contents

136g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy440kJ (105kcal)
Fat3.9g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate12.4g
of which sugars11.9g
Protein4.3g
Salt0.17g
Calcium132mg (22% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Pleasant yoghut to eat.

5 stars

good quality and the strawberry wasn't sour, the plain yoghurt is quite runny but very acceptable. Wouldnt have bought usually but th eoffer was a good one

Creamy yogurt

5 stars

Lovely creamy yogurt with strawberries, good price when buying a selection of 6.

Yummy yogurt

5 stars

It's my favourite yogurt range. creamy yogurt and just the right amount of strawberry sauce, not too sweet

excellent product.

5 stars

excellent product.

Excellent quality. I use it as out dessert after

5 stars

Excellent quality. I use it as out dessert after tea. Delicious with fresh strawberries.

Really nice flavour and excellent quality

5 stars

Really nice flavour and excellent quality

Usual pleasanr dessert

4 stars

Usual pleasanr dessert

The best there is.

5 stars

Scrumptious

It is the yogurt I enjoy the most

4 stars

It is the yogurt I enjoy the most

nice and fruity

5 stars

nice and fruity

