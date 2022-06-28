Charlie Bigham's Coq Au Vin 805G

Ingredients
Potatoes, Chicken (22%), Red Wine (11%), Onions, Carrots, Button Mushrooms (4%), Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Pancetta Lardons (Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite*, Juniper, Laurel, Onion, Pepper, Garlic Powder), Tomato Purée, Red Wine Concentrate, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Honey, Parsley, Pork Gelatine, Dried Potatoes, Mushroom Concentrate, Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper, Dried Onions, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Fat, Ground Bay Leaves, Yeast, Dried Mushrooms, Thyme Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, *Don't worry these are a part of the traditional curing method for smoked pancetta lardons
Storage
Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5ºC. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking.
For use by date, see top of pack.