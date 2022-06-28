We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Charlie Bigham's Coq Au Vin 805G

Product Description

  • Tender chicken in a red wine and garlic sauce, with mushrooms and smoked pancetta.
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven Cook in 25 Mins
  • Pack size: 805G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Chicken (22%), Red Wine (11%), Onions, Carrots, Button Mushrooms (4%), Butter (Milk), Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Pancetta Lardons (Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite*, Juniper, Laurel, Onion, Pepper, Garlic Powder), Tomato Purée, Red Wine Concentrate, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Honey, Parsley, Pork Gelatine, Dried Potatoes, Mushroom Concentrate, Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper, Dried Onions, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Fat, Ground Bay Leaves, Yeast, Dried Mushrooms, Thyme Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, *Don't worry these are a part of the traditional curing method for smoked pancetta lardons

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5ºC. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
2. Remove the film but leave the chicken and mash in their wooden trays*.
3. Place both trays on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 25 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
4. Make sure it's piping hot throughout. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think
Net Contents

805g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy436kJ1756kJ
-104kcal420kcal
Fat4.5g18.0g
(of which saturates)2.1g8.5g
Carbohydrate8.3g33.4g
(of which sugars)2.2g8.7g
Protein7.1g28.5g
Salt0.80g3.23g
*Typical values as sold--

Avoid

2 stars

I am a big Charlie Bigham's fan so I was surprised and disappointed with his coq au vin. The chicken pieces were small and undercooked (despite following the cooking instructions) and surely the point of Coq au vin (Rooster in wine) is that should be enclosed by a delicious winy sauce. This doesn't have any flavour of wine and was surprisingly bland. The mash was dry and awful.

