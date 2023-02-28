Aveeno Baby Sthng Relief Emollient Wash 250Ml

Enriched with Vitamin E and 100% pure oat oil, AVEENO® Baby Soothing Relief Emollient Wash is clinically proven to gently cleanse so that your baby's skin feels moisturised for 24 hours. AVEENO® Baby Soothing Relief Emollient Wash is a gentle formula that is designed to help maintain and preserve skin's microbiome. It soothes and helps relieve dry sensitive skin prone to itchiness. It is pH-balanced, unscented and free from sulphates, soap and dyes. For a complete routine use with AVEENO® Baby Soothing Relief Emollient Cream. At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties. - Clinically Proven to Gentle Cleanse & Soothe & Relieve Dry Skin: For dry, sensitive skin. This formula soothes and helps relieve dry sensitive skin prone to itchiness. - Enriched with Vitamin E & 100% Pure Oat Oil: This wash is blended into a creamy lather. - Preserves Skin Microbiome: This formula is designed to help maintain and preserve the skin's microbiome. - Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested - Unscented - pH-Balanced - Free from Sulphates, Soap & Dyes - Tear-Free

© 2021

Pediatrician & Dermatologist Tested Emollient wash for dry, sensitive skin Natural oat oil & vitamin E High Quality Oats pH-balanced Unscented

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

[PR-0002144], Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Coconut Acid, Lecithin, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage