I Heart Prosecco Rose 75Cl
Product Description
- Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé
- Find us on iheartwines.co.uk
- We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
- Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
- Our stylish Prosecco Rosé will ensure you are ready for any celebration, big or small.
- Fresh, fruity and floral these delicate flavours are really versatile. Great news if you just can't decide what to cook or which takeaway to order!
- Wine of Italy
- Extra Dry
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Fresh, fruity and floral these delicate flavours are really versatile and be can be enjoyed with many different dishes
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
8.3
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Freixenet Copestick Ltd
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Glera
Vinification Details
- This Prosecco Rosé was made using the Charmat sparkling method, whereby the wine undergoes secondary fermentation in state of the art stainless steel tanks, to add the bubbles and make the wine ‘spumante'.
History
- Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.
Regional Information
- The grapes for i heart Prosecco Rosé were selected from some of the best vineyards in Italy, renowned for its near perfect conditions for growing vines.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool dark place.
Warnings
- Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Enoi S.p.A,
- Bardolino,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
- RG14 2PZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
- RG14 2PZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Safety information
Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.
