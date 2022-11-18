We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

I Heart Prosecco Rose 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of I Heart Prosecco Rose 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 28/11/22.

£9.00
£9.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 28/11/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco D.O.C. Rosé
  • Find us on iheartwines.co.uk
  • We've sourced our wines from some of the best wine producing regions in the world. The mission was simple, to make a great wine that we are sure you will enjoy. We didn't find this hard. We have found something that captures all we love about good wine right here in this bottle. Perfect for every occasion we love.
  • Here at I heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great tasting wines for you to simply enjoy, whatever the occasion.
  • Our stylish Prosecco Rosé will ensure you are ready for any celebration, big or small.
  • Fresh, fruity and floral these delicate flavours are really versatile. Great news if you just can't decide what to cook or which takeaway to order!
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra Dry
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh, fruity and floral these delicate flavours are really versatile and be can be enjoyed with many different dishes

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Freixenet Copestick Ltd

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Glera

Vinification Details

  • This Prosecco Rosé was made using the Charmat sparkling method, whereby the wine undergoes secondary fermentation in state of the art stainless steel tanks, to add the bubbles and make the wine ‘spumante'.

History

  • Here at i heart we put our passion into creating straight-talking, great-tasting wines for you to enjoy, whatever the occasion. We have done the hard work for you and pre-selected great examples of everyone's favourite wines. All you have to do is follow your heart and pour yourself a glass.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for i heart Prosecco Rosé were selected from some of the best vineyards in Italy, renowned for its near perfect conditions for growing vines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Enoi S.p.A,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freixenet Copestick Ltd,
  • RG14 2PZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care in a safe direction away from face.

View all Prosecco, Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here