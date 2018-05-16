The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co. 6 Gluten Free Yorkshire Puddings 180G
One pudding (29g) cooked as per instructions contains
- Energy
- 343kJ
-
- 82kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1182kJ
Product Description
- The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co. 6 Gluten Free Yorkshire Puddings 180G
- Here at The Real Yorkshire Pudding Company we do not take ourselves seriously, but we do take our puddings seriously. Using fresh Ingredients, including free range eggs, we create the perfect puddings and gluten free is no exception.
- Film - Check Local Recycling
- Fresh Ingredients
- Free Range Eggs
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegetarians and coeliacs
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Free Range Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Free Range Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days but always by date shown. Do not refreeze. Best before end: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 4-5 Mins
Pre-heat oven to...
200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6
Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Appliances may vary. Oven bake only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Recycling info
Film. Check Locally Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co.,
- Coulman Road Industrial Estate,
- Thorne,
- Doncaster,
- DN8 5JS.
Return to
- The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co.,
- Coulman Road Industrial Estate,
- Thorne,
- Doncaster,
- DN8 5JS.
- www.realyorks.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed Per 100g
|as consumed Per pudding (29g)
|% per pudding RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1182kJ
|343kJ
|4%
|8400kJ
|-
|282kcal
|82kcal
|4%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|11g
|3.2g
|5%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.4g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|35g
|10g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.3g
|<1%
|90g
|Dietary fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.18g
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|3%
|6g
