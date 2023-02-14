Nesquik Banana Flavoured Milkshake Mix 500G

Fantastic taste
Best flavour out of all the milkshakes
Nectar
Just love Nesquick Banana milk shake. Brilliantly priced up so reasonably by Tesco's - Cheers !
Lovely flavour and smooth texture.
Our Favourite milk shake powder (as well as the strawberry flavour). Great quality, wonderful taste and doesn't overly thicken the milk.
Good value for money it's the only brand I buy.
Good quality lots of flavour and good value for money.
Finally in banana in a big tub but at a price !
Finally banana in a big tub !!!! I've even emailed Nesquik years go when my boys were younger why only chocolate and strawberry in a big tub . Although by boys are now young Adults they still enjoy a Milk Shake but not in the vast quantities they used to consume . Thankfully as noticed the price has rocketed !!! Well done Asda
great flavour
really love this product - happy I can now buy the larger size from Tesco at Meir- only been able to get the smaller size up to this week, hope you keep it in stock.
Great milkshake, we use it for my son who has dairy intollerance and its great with oat milk.
I bought this to take out to Australia for my son as he cant get the banana one anymore out there
Yummy milk shake
A very refreshing milk shake,lovely on a hot summers day,I also like the strawberry flavour milk shake
Good quality & taste in a bigger tub perfect
