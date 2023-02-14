We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nesquik Banana Flavoured Milkshake Mix 500G

5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Nesquik Banana Flavoured Milkshake Mix 500G
£4.75
£0.95/100g

Each glass** contains:

Energy
569kJ
135kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ

Product Description

  • Banana Flavour Milkshake Mix with Added Vitamin C and D for Milk.
  • Enjoy Nesquik® Banana? Why not also try Nesquik® Chocolate, Strawberry or Choco-Caramel?
  • Banana flavour milkshake mix with added vitamin C and D for milk.
  • Enjoy Nesquik® as part of a healthy, family breakfast and balanced diet and lifestyle. A great tasting milkshake can also be nutritious!
  • Nesquik wakes up your milk with a delicious banana taste; along with Vitamin D, which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Calcium* & Vitamin D are needed for normal growth & development of bones in children.
  • *From semi-skimmed milk or fortified dairy alternatives
  • Established in 1948, Nesquik® milkshake powder comes in 4 tasty flavours: chocolate, strawberry, banana and choco-caramel. Simply mix with milk for a delicious milkshake!
  • Our ready to drink All Natural* milkshake is available in lunchbox size cartons in chocolate and strawberry flavours. For more information, fun activities and Nesquik recipes, visit us at nesquik.co.uk!
  • *Made from all natural ingredients
  • Nuritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Delicious banana milkshake mix
  • Fortified with vitamin D
  • No artificial flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • 55 servings per tub
  • Fully recyclable packaging
  • Pack size: 500G
Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins: C, D, Colour: Carotenes

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.

Preparation and Usage

  • To make your perfect Nesquik®...
  • 1. Take 2 level tsp (9g) of Nesquik® and 200ml of cold semi-skimmed milk
  • 2. Create a paste with some of the milk
  • 3. Fill with the remaining milk, stir and enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 55 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml**Per glass**% RI*
Energy275kJ569kJ
-65kcal135kcal7%
Fat1.7g3.5g5%
of which: saturates1.1g2.2g11%
Carbohydrates9.0g18.6g7%
of which: sugars8.3g17.1g19%
Fibre0.0g0.0g-
Protein3.5g7.2g14%
Salt0.11g0.23g4%
Vitamin C11mg (14%*)23mg (29%*)-
Vitamin D0.75µg (15%*)1.6µg (32%*)-
Calcium120mg (15%*)248mg (31%*)-
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**9g + 200ml semi-skimmed milk; used as basis for per 100ml---
Makes 55 glasses---
View all Milkshakes & Flavoured Milk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

14 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fantastic taste

5 stars

Best flavour out of all the milkshakes

Nectar

5 stars

Just love Nesquick Banana milk shake. Brilliantly priced up so reasonably by Tesco's - Cheers !

Lovely flavour and smooth texture.

5 stars

Our Favourite milk shake powder (as well as the strawberry flavour). Great quality, wonderful taste and doesn't overly thicken the milk.

Good value for money it's the only brand I buy.

5 stars

Good quality lots of flavour and good value for money.

Finally in banana in a big tub but at a price !

5 stars

Finally banana in a big tub !!!! I've even emailed Nesquik years go when my boys were younger why only chocolate and strawberry in a big tub . Although by boys are now young Adults they still enjoy a Milk Shake but not in the vast quantities they used to consume . Thankfully as noticed the price has rocketed !!! Well done Asda

great flavour

5 stars

really love this product - happy I can now buy the larger size from Tesco at Meir- only been able to get the smaller size up to this week, hope you keep it in stock.

Great milkshake, we use it for my son who has dair

5 stars

Great milkshake, we use it for my son who has dairy intollerance and its great with oat milk.

I bought this to take out to Australia for my son

5 stars

I bought this to take out to Australia for my son as he cant get the banana one anymore out there

Yummy milk shake

5 stars

A very refreshing milk shake,lovely on a hot summers day,I also like the strawberry flavour milk shake

Good quality & taste in a bigger tub perfect

5 stars

Good quality & taste in a bigger tub perfect

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

