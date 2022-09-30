Dove Truly Pampered Bath & Home Collection Set
- Dove Truly Pampered Bath & Home Collctn Set
- Know someone who’s into confidence-inspiring natural beauty in a big way? You’ve just found the perfect gifts for her. Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size, or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. Authentic. Unique. Real. That’s why this Truly Pampered Bath & Home Collection Gift Set features two full-sized Dove products and a glass candle with a decadent scent that’s sure to turn her daily routine into an immersive ritual for the body, mind, and soul. Dove Caring Bath Soak 450 ml creates a rich cloud of creamy shea butter and vanilla-scented bubbles for a pampering bath that will help her truly unwind. Its microbiome-gentle formula contains ¼ moisturising cream to help care for her skin, enhancing her skin’s moisture levels. Dove Purely Pampering Beauty Bar Soap 90 g has a gentle, sulphate-SLES-free formula that leaves her face and body feeling soft, smooth, and more radiant than ordinary soap does. Mild cleansers and rich moisturisers help her skin retain its natural moisture rather than strip it away. The complementary soap dish, made from FSC-certified bamboo, is the perfect travel companion to keep her Dove beauty bar fresh. Help her look and feel her best no matter the occasion with this selection of pampering gifts from Dove.
- Treat your loved one to the Dove Truly Pampered Bath & Home Collection Gift Set which includes two full-size Dove products, a scented soy wax candle, and a bamboo soap tray
- These gifts for her are designed to leave her feeling naturally beautiful all day and indulge her senses with a warm shea butter and vanilla fragrance
- Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Caring Bath Soak 450 ml creates a rich cloud of soft bubbles to gently cleanse her skin, leaving it beautifully scented and silky smooth
- Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter Beauty Bar Soap 90 g helps protect her skin’s natural balance, leaving it softer, smoother and healthier looking
- These gifts for women are complemented by a Dove bamboo soap tray and a stunning 100 g candle that gives off a decadent scent to top off the home-pampering experience
- This Dove gift set is beautifully packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box
DOVE SHEA BUTTER & WARM VANILLA BATH SOAK 450ml INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200. DOVE PAMPERING BEAUTY BAR 90G INGREDIENTS: Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Zinc Oxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15985, CI 19140, CI 77891
Germany
- Shea Butter Bar 90g: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Shea Butter Bath Soak 450ml: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
2 x 1 ℮
